New Anti-Racism Podcast Series Helps Children Understand Racial Identity, Diversity, and Justice

The Imagine Neighborhood is built on the framework of Committee for Children's award-winning Second Step® social-emotional learning (SEL) programs. A new "Imagine Equity" episode will air weekly on Mondays starting February 1, 2021, the beginning of Black History Month. The episodes draw from a framework created by Louise Derman-Sparks, MA, Debbie LeeKeenan, MEd, and John Nimmo, EdD, for developing anti-bias leaders in early childhood education. Each episode features lively characters and fun stories to help kids and grown-ups develop a detailed understanding of crucial anti-racism concepts such as identity, diversity, justice, injustice, and activism.

"In the wake of the social turmoil of 2020, it's clear families desperately want and need to deepen their understanding of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice," said Mia Doces, vice president of innovation at Committee for Children. "We're thrilled to receive support from The Allstate Foundation to advance ingenuity in social-emotional learning and build inventive, research-based strategies to grow children's foundational understanding of anti-racism and social justice."

The Allstate Foundation's grant will also support The Imagine Neighborhood's other family engagement and youth empowerment programs, including a new fellowship developed to amplify youth voices and empower the next generation of SEL podcasters. Youth will help create future episode segments of The Imagine Neighborhood that teach young children key social-emotional concepts and skills in ways that resonate most.

Kids and grown-ups can listen to The Imagine Neighborhood's "Imagine Equity" episodes at imagineneighborhood.org or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Stitcher, or anywhere podcasts are found.

"We're honored to receive philanthropic support from the Allstate Foundation," said Committee for Children CEO Andrea Lovanhill. "Partnerships like this play a fundamental role in achieving our goal to positively transform the lives of 100 million children annually by 2028."

