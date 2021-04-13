New Apartments Fill Need for Housing in North Port Area

NORTH PORT, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kittle Property Group, Inc. is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Flats at Sundown Apartments, a new $45 million apartment community located in North Port, Florida. This 224-unit development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to provide work force housing to a growing area that is in need of additional housing stock. All apartment homes will be available for lease by the summer of 2021.



The Flats at Sundown is located in the heart of North Port at 1280 Sun Market Place, near the intersection of Price Boulevard and Toledo Blade Boulevard. This desirable location offers convenient access to Interstate 95, the Gasparilla Sound, several retail centers, as well as being just 10 miles from the new Atlanta Brave spring training facility, Cool Today Park, and Port Charlotte Beach Park.



"We are very excited to bring a beautiful new housing opportunity to the residents of Sarasota County," said Jeffrey Kittle, President & CEO of Kittle Property Group. "We know the area is growing and that additional housing choices are needed to serve those living and working in the area. We look forward to exceeding the needs and wants of our future residents!"

This community will have eight-buildings with several floor plan options ranging in size from 719 to 1236 sq. ft. Each feature-rich apartment home will include high-end finishes such as a full-size washer and dryer, faux wood plank flooring and carpeting in bedrooms and living room, black appliances, high-end counter tops, 9-foot ceilings with fans, arched doorways and a patio or balcony. Community amenities include a luxurious clubhouse with a resort-style swimming pool with wading area, a fitness facility, an entertainment area with Wi-Fi access, playground, and a grilling/picnic area. The Flats at Sundown is a pet-friendly community and will have a paw spa and a bark park for our furry residents.

This Flats at Sundown is the first development in the Southwest Florida market for Kittle Property Group. Construction began on the property in 2019 with several units move-in ready in late 2020. The entire eight-building complex will be ready to lease by summer and the team at The Flats at Sundown is currently scheduling tours. For more information on leasing or to schedule a tour you can visit the Flats at Sundown website or call (855) 201-8420.

With roots going back to 1948, Kittle Property Group is a national leader in bringing together community, financial and government partners with innovative plans to develop, construct and manage quality, affordable and market-rate multi-family apartment homes that serve as a catalyst to local economies by sustaining families, neighborhoods and businesses. Kittle Property Group owns and manages more than 18,000 apartment homes, providing homes to 30,000 family members in 18 states, and invested capital of more than $2.5 billion.

