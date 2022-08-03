New App Launches to Simplify and Organize 50 Million Dating App Users

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world becoming increasingly digitized, singles are looking to their phones to find their one-and-only. It's no secret that dating apps are here to stay. Now that finding love is plugged into the internet, My Little Black Book created a productivity app to organize dating users. The Statista Research Group predicts that 50 million online dating users in the United States will grow to 53.3 million by 2025.

2 women who want to make dating fun and make a huge impact on dating safety.

My Little Black Book streamlines the process of the dating apps everyone knows and loves. Users are now able to sort potentials based on the dating app they met. With over 1,500 dating apps, users can remember where they met (Toptal) (CNET). My Little Black Book utilizes a patented bucket system which helps the user to filter by 'Hard No,' 'Just for Fun,' and 'Potential.' The bucket system isn't just practical– it's fun!

My Little Black Book helps users to think with their heart AND their brain. With the 'Rate your Date' feature, users can take a more objective approach in deciding how the date went and how it compares to other rendezvous.

Safety is an important issue for dating users and My Little Black Book has taken this challenge head on. They have partnered with PeopleLooker to offer background checks directly on the platform. Also, users can add friends to their safety network, so someone is notified of who, where and when you went on a date and includes a check in and check out feature as an added layer of protection. My Little Black Book has forged partnerships to provide burner dating phone numbers, so users do not need to provide their real phone number until they are sure there is a long-term match.

Co-founder Billie Prisby feels that "the beauty of My Little Black Book is that it simplifies online dating and serves as an instant connection to funnel all of your dates onto a single user-friendly platform while making it SAFER. It is time to put safety back in the users hands."

My Little Black Book came about because Co-founder Melissa Gross made a common dating faux pas. As an avid digital dater, she quickly realized that "Dating felt like a part-time job. Most of the time, I was on multiple apps to increase my prospects. I was going from one app to the other and it just got too confusing." She needed a way to simplify the dating process without having to switch from screen to screen.

My Little Black Book is joining the ranks of the dating world as the first dating productivity app, and it changes the user experience in the online dating industry. It's here to bring simplicity and a semblance of peace to everyone's chaotic dating lives.

