New App Updates Make the Plumber in Your Pocket Even Easier

Plunjr is the plumber in your pocket, and is now available on the App Store and Google Play Store with an updated user interface making it even easier to place a call directly to a master plumber who can walk you through any plumbing project or help you fix any issue. After downloading the app, the home screen walks users through the exact steps they should take in order to place a call, and with the push of a single button connects them over video chat to a licensed plumber.

Plunjr is making it even easier for people across the country to have a trusted plumber on hand when they need one.

"We've made it even easier to always have a plumber on hand to help you with any project or issue," says Aaron Gianni, co-founder and President of Plunjr, as well as a master plumber himself. "With literally just the click of a button, you have the help you need to unclog a drain, replace a faucet, fix a toilet, and more — all from the comfort of your home without anyone else needing to step foot inside."

In addition to an updated user interface, Plunjr now allows users to shop for the parts they need directly through the app, with guidance from their Plunjr plumber. The parts can either be shipped directly to their door or picked up at a nearby distribution center. With all name brands and top-of-the-line products available, Plunjr users will never again have to worry about wandering the aisles of a big box store looking for that one specific part.

Coming soon, users will also be able to schedule appointments to speak with a Plunjr plumber at whatever time is most convenient to them.

"Whether our users are experienced DIY'ers and home renovators looking for a little extra help, or someone who just walked home to find water all over the floor, Plunjr is here to help," says Andrew Turner, co-founder and Vice President of Business Development. "Our team of plumbers can walk you through all of your plumbing needs, all at your convenience and for far less than the cost of a traditional plumber."

About Plunjr

Plunjr is a live video-based smartphone app currently available on both the iOS and Android that is transforming plumbing repair and saving you money. When you have a plumbing project that you need help with, give us a call any time of day through the Plunjr app. You'll instantly be connected to a licensed Plunjr plumber who will take a look at the project and walk you through the steps to finish it or fix your problem in real-time. We can also order the specific parts you need and ship them straight to your door, or you can choose to pick them up at a local distribution location. If you need an IRL hand, we'll dispatch a local plumber to your house to finish the job. Plunjr will see you through your plumbing project. You're handier than you think! Visit https://plunjr.com/ .

Plunjr Contact:

Megan Hanson

(763) 229-7023

[email protected]

SOURCE Plunjr

Related Links

https://plunjr.com/

