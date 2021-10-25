New App Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), Voice and Visual Prompts Coupled with Reminiscence Therapy to Enhance Quality Care and Quality of Life for Older Adults

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeBio announced LifeBio Memory, a revolutionary reminiscence therapy (RT) life story app that blends the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology with voice and visual prompts to improve quality care and health outcomes for older adults. The app debuted at the LeadingAge national conference in Atlanta today (Booth 3324).

LifeBio Memory is a life story app to improve person-centered care and dementia care

LifeBio Memory focuses on the psychological and social health needs of the person to complement their medical needs for a holistic care approach. The app provides an easy and efficient solution for health care and long-term care staff to enhance person-centered care for better health outcomes and quality of life (QoL) of older adults. Improving quality and health outcomes through social determinants of health (SDoH) are part of six core tenets set forth by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Solutions such as LifeBio Memory are part of this growing trend in contextualized health care.

"We're excited to officially announce LifeBio Memory which revolutionizes person-centered care by addressing the health challenges of depression and loneliness as well as truly engaging those with Alzheimer's disease or mild cognitive impairment," said Beth Sanders, CEO and founder of LifeBio. "Knowing who people are and providing a useful platform for connecting professional or family caregivers to older adults addresses these key issues that cost Medicare more than $214 billion annually."

The app works on both iOS and Android devices using AI and natural language processing. In addition to the archival storage of voice and other individualized data and background, families can have life story books created as a legacy gift. Health care and long-term care organizations with annual subscriptions are provided with personalized "Snapshots" (individual backgrounds) and LifeBio Memory's Action Plan to facilitate person-centered care and engagement activities. For a view of LifeBio Memory in action visit LifeBio Memory .

LifeBio Memory was developed in part through a $2.49 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) working in collaboration with research partner, Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging (BRIA). The grant included focus groups of memory care staff, family members and people living with dementia with feedback provided to inform the continued development of the app. As the project now moves into a 242-person clinical trial, BRIA will examine the positive impact in emotional health for older adults and increased staff knowledge of the person's background to improve person-centered care.

Teepa Snow, one of the leading international educators in dementia care and culture, said, "LifeBio Memory gives people that sense of personhood versus patienthood; patienthood is all too risky in care situations and even in families."

LifeBio Memory is available to health care and long-term care organizations as well direct to consumers on a subscription basis. Learn more at LifeBio Memory .

Disclaimer

This document references projects supported by the National Institute R44AG069566 (LifeBio Memory). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About LifeBio

LifeBio Inc. ( lifebio.com ), is a leading age-tech company that captures life stories for better health, using evidence-based reminiscence therapy (RT), narrative care and research-based life story methods. Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, LifeBio has created thousands of life stories of people 65+. LifeBio primarily works with health plans, home care, hospitals, senior living communities, nonprofits and government agencies across the United States and Canada to improve quality of life (QoL) for older adults, to improve dementia care and to address challenges related to social determinants of health such as loneliness (SDoH), a major health risk. LifeBio offers life story solutions in a subscription model to health care and senior living clients. LifeBio is also the creator of MyHello, a tech-powered, automated phone visit platform to connect participants live for weekly conversations using proven methods. Learn more at: lifebio.com .

Media contact:

Laura Plaster – LifeBio

937-303-4574

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeBio