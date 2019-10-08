New Appdome Security Service Protects Mobile APIs Inside Android and iOS Apps

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- API WORLD -- Appdome, the mobile industry's first no-code mobile solutions platform, announced the immediate availability of SecureAPI™, a new no-code, client-side solution to secure all application programming interfaces (APIs) inside mobile apps.

Mobile apps contain hundreds of APIs that make thousands of calls to backend servers daily. When these APIs are added to mobile apps, they are often not secured, allowing cyber criminals to compromise the mobile app, the API backend and steal mobile data. API level attacks are often the first step of an attack on the mobile business and mobile end users. Unprotected, API keys, secrets, and payloads can be exposed, making it easy for cyber criminals to steal transaction and personal information.

According to Gartner, "Already, many API security incidents have occurred, particularly in the form of data leaks. These incidents have raised awareness of API vulnerabilities. Reflecting this, Gartner has noted a 30% year-on-year increase in client inquiries related to API security."1

SecureAPI lets developers protect API workflows inside Android and iOS apps including protecting keys, access tokens, secrets, URLs, securing connections and all data retrieved via the API inside the app using multi-layer security features such as encryption, obfuscation, shielding, TLS enforcement and more. SecureAPI is fully compatible with API gateways but no gateway is required to use SecureAPI.

"The growth of mobile app APIs, API Economy, and open mobile banking initiatives leave developers looking for better ways to secure APIs inside mobile apps," said Tom Tovar, Appdome CEO and Co-Creator. "SecureAPI solves the challenge of mobile client trust, safeguarding the integrity of mobile APIs against hacks and leaks."

Appdome at API World

Appdome is a partner sponsor and will be exhibiting @ booth #100 at API World. The company will award more than $2,500 in prizes to the winners of the API World Hackathon challenge, which takes place Oct. 9-10.

Additionally, Appdome has two speaking sessions during the conference:

Keynote: "Securing Mobile APIs: Preserving Developer Intent Without a Gateway" — Oct. 10 at 11:30am

a Gateway" — at Workshop: "Securing APIs in a Mobile-First World' — Oct. 10 at 10:00am

SecureAPI is sold as a part of the Appdome Mobile Security Suite. For more information, please visit https://www.appdome.com/solutions/mobile-app-security/.

About Appdome

Appdome changes the way people build mobile apps. Appdome's industry defining no-code mobile solutions platform uses a patented, artificial-intelligence coding technology to power a self-serve, user-friendly service that anyone can use to build new security, authentication, access, enterprise mobility, mobile threat, analytics and more into any Android and iOS app instantly. There are over 25,000 unique combinations of mobile features, kits, vendors, standards, SDKs and APIs available on Appdome. Over 150+ leading financial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce providers use Appdome to consistently deliver richer and safer mobile experiences to millions of mobile end users, eliminating complex development and accelerating mobile app lifecycles. For more information, visit www.appdome.com.

1 Gartner. "API Security: What You Need to Do to Protect Your APIs." Mark O'Neill, Dionisio Zumerle, Jeremy D'Hoinne. 27 August 2019.

