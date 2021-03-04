New Approach to Licensing Prompts Rapid Growth of the Online Betting Market

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two major segments of the online gambling industry are online gaming (i-gaming) and sports betting. Online gaming, in particular, has proven to be a pandemic proof segment. An increasing number of online events with large prize pools are now expected to create new opportunities for players and betters alike. As for sports betting, the segment has also benefited from a continuously improving and friendlier legal infrastructure. For example, a report by the Chicago Sun-Times indicates that New Jersey gamblers set a nationwide record for the most money bet on sports in a single month, spending almost USD 668 Million in August on events including resurgent baseball, basketball and hockey seasons that had been interrupted by the outbreak. As a result of the evident spike in demand, Morgan Stanley reported that it now projects that the domestic sports betting industry will reach revenues of about USD 7 Billion by 2025, a major increase from the USD 5 Billion projected in June 2018 and reiterated last December, Casino.org reports. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE: BETZ), Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTC: TSCRF), Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL)

The shift to a more favorable attitude towards online gambling services is visible across the board. According to data published AGC, nearly 7 in 10 (69%) Americans say that gaming provides a positive benefit to the U.S. economy and 63% agree that the industry provides high-quality jobs. As the legal infrastructure becomes friendlier towards online gambling and sports betting in particular, the trend of partnerships with various leagues and teams across the country is expected to accelerate. "When legislatures return in earnest, we firmly believe the number of states ready to consider accelerating mobile sports betting and online gaming legislation to drive tax revenue will expand substantially," said Matt King, CEO of FanDuel, according to ESPN.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) just announced breaking news that, "its subsidiaries, Askott Entertainment (Malta) Limited and E.G.G. Ltd., have filed applications for both Business-to-Business ("B2B") and Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") gambling licenses, respectively with the U.K. Gambling Commission ("Gambling Commission").

The U.K. Gambling Commission was set up under the Gambling Act 2005 to regulate commercial gambling in Great Britain in partnership with licensing authorities.

As part of FansUnite's expansion strategy, the Company has applied for a remote gambling software license, which will unlock its suite of betting products to operators in the U.K. online gambling market. In addition, EGG Ltd. has applied for a remote betting license which will permit it to deploy its B2C wagering platforms in the United Kingdom.

These applications represent a critical step for FansUnite to expand its operations to the U.K., a jurisdiction that is considered to be one of the largest gambling markets in the world.

'The U.K. gambling licenses are widely regarded as the gold standard for lawful gaming operations and we are pleased to have formally submitted our application with the commission,' said Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite. 'The first step to our expansion in the U.K. is to obtain the relevant licenses from the country's Gambling Commission, which will allow us to license our betting solutions as well as operate our B2C betting platforms in the United Kingdom. By doing so, we will be in a position to advance our operations to capture market share in one of the most lucrative online betting markets in the world.'"

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE: BETZ) is designed to offer investors exposure to sports betting and iGaming industries by providing investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index. The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index is the first index globally designed to track the performance of the sports betting and iGaming industry. The Index consists of a tiered weight portfolio of globally-listed companies who are actively involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTC: TSCRF) reported back in December named the exclusive English language broadcast partner for the League of Legends' Demacia Championship, a marquee annual event featuring 24 of China's top esports teams. Live event coverage will run from December 20-27th and be streamed across theScore esports' YouTube and Twitch channels. The Demacia Championship will be theScore esports' first-ever live event broadcast, with production originating from their esports headquarters in Toronto. "We're thrilled that TJ Sports identified theScore as the ideal partner to produce and distribute the Demacia Championship's English language broadcast to fans worldwide," said Aubrey Levy, Vice President of Content and Marketing, theScore. "We've found fantastic audience reception in our coverage of the Chinese League of Legends scene, and can't wait to leverage our video production expertise and wide global reach to deliver an entertaining live event viewing experience for League fans."

Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) reported earlier this year that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Monkey Knife Fight, the award-winning, fastest-growing gaming platform and third-largest daily fantasy sports ("DFS") operator in North America. The all-stock transaction makes Bally's just the third sports betting company in the U.S. to have a fantasy sports segment. In 2020, MKF, which offers its loyal users a dynamic and creative slate of daily sports and e-sports contests, was ranked by SponsorUnited as the sixth most-searched and tenth fastest-growing brand in sports and entertainment. "With this acquisition, we are pleased to enter into the high-growth DFS market. Monkey Knife Fight is a unique asset that we look forward to incorporating into Bally's constantly growing omnichannel portfolio of land-based casinos and iGaming platforms," said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation. "As with all of the properties and services that fall under the iconic Bally's brand, we are committed to providing a best-in-class DFS platform to sports fans around the country."

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) reported last month that it has signed a multi-year partnership with the Baltimore Ravens to be the NFL franchise's esports tournament provider. As part of the multi-year agreement, the Company will operate bi-annual esports tournaments for the Ravens utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. "Our esports tournament platform continues to gain strong traction among top-tier professional sports franchises," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "We are delighted to add the Ravens as our latest partner. Our robust tournament platform will help the Ravens strengthen connections with their fans, while providing new avenues for engagement."

