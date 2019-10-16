New Aqua Feed Ingredient Verified For Sale In Europe

"ME-PRO is ready for Europe!" stated animal nutrition expert Angelo Lauwaerts of nutrition consulting firm, Salka Valka BV. "ME-PRO satisfies supporting documentation according to FSP (GMP+) and FEFANA."

ME-PRO was developed in the United States at Prairie AquaTech's R&D facility in Brookings, SD. The protein ingredient has excellent characteristics that make it ideal for inclusion in European aqua feed.

With a 70% protein content, ME-PRO provides feed manufacturers and aqua farmers with an exceptional aqua feed ingredient for all species of fish and shrimp. However, ME-PRO also provides manufacturers and aqua farmers two unique features: reduction in phosphorus discharge in water (due to fish waste) and production based on non-genetically modified (non-GMO) plant protein.

"ME-PRO is important for the European aquaculture industry," stated Prairie AquaTech CEO Mark Luecke. "The vision for developing ME-PRO was built upon three fundamental values that apply to successful feed ingredients: responsible sourcing, high performance and positive impact on the environment. It's really great news that we are now able to bring ME-PRO to European fish and shrimp farmers and feed mills!"

