New Aqua Feed Ingredient Verified For Sale In Europe
ME-PRO® is a high performance, plant-based protein ingredient produced for aquaculture feed
Oct 16, 2019, 09:01 ET
BROOKINGS, S.D., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie AquaTech, an American manufacturer of animal feed ingredients, announces that its high performance protein ingredient for aqua feed—ME-PRO®—is ready to be sold as a feed ingredient in Europe.
This action follows an independent review confirmed by competent authorities in the EU that determined ME-PRO can be marketed as a feed material.
"ME-PRO is ready for Europe!" stated animal nutrition expert Angelo Lauwaerts of nutrition consulting firm, Salka Valka BV. "ME-PRO satisfies supporting documentation according to FSP (GMP+) and FEFANA."
ME-PRO was developed in the United States at Prairie AquaTech's R&D facility in Brookings, SD. The protein ingredient has excellent characteristics that make it ideal for inclusion in European aqua feed.
With a 70% protein content, ME-PRO provides feed manufacturers and aqua farmers with an exceptional aqua feed ingredient for all species of fish and shrimp. However, ME-PRO also provides manufacturers and aqua farmers two unique features: reduction in phosphorus discharge in water (due to fish waste) and production based on non-genetically modified (non-GMO) plant protein.
"ME-PRO is important for the European aquaculture industry," stated Prairie AquaTech CEO Mark Luecke. "The vision for developing ME-PRO was built upon three fundamental values that apply to successful feed ingredients: responsible sourcing, high performance and positive impact on the environment. It's really great news that we are now able to bring ME-PRO to European fish and shrimp farmers and feed mills!"
SOURCE Prairie AquaTech
