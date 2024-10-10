New ARCO/Murray Office Opens in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO/Murray (ARCO), a national leader in design-build construction and the #1 builder of warehouse and distribution facilities in the United States, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Laredo, Texas. With over 30 years of industry experience and offices in over 40 markets nationwide, ARCO continues its rapid expansion to meet the growing demand for industrial development in the region.

Laredo is now the largest inland port in the US, handling 60-80% of all trade between the US and Mexico. The local industrial market, which boasts extremely low vacancy and high year-over-year absorption, is poised to continue its rapid growth as the nearshoring trend drives manufacturers and other users to Northern Mexico and South Texas.

Led by Carlos Rivas Rocha, the Laredo office solidifies ARCO's local presence, serving both national developers and regional businesses. While this office marks ARCO's formal entry into the local market, ARCO has recently broken ground on several warehouse, distribution and manufacturing projects in the area and secured a strong pipeline leading into 2025.

As the leading national industrial contractor, ARCO provides tailored, turnkey solutions, leveraging their deep expertise to support clients at every stage of their project. By establishing a local office, ARCO aims to better serve their clients and contribute to the economic growth of Laredo.

About ARCO/Murray

ARCO/Murray is a national leader in the design-build construction industry with over 30 years of experience and a commitment to delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions. With 40 offices across North America, ARCO/Murray has successfully completed over 5,500 projects, generating $6.8 billion in revenue in 2023. The company prides itself on integrating design, engineering, and construction services, ensuring a seamless and efficient construction process for clients.

