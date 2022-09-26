New Arizona Voters' Agenda Survey Reveals Majority Believes Elections Are Fair, Secure, Accurate

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2022 General Election nears, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) announced today findings from a new Arizona Voters' Agenda survey that builds on survey research released earlier this year. The Arizona Voters' Agenda provides valuable information about likely voters of all ages and political affiliations and a data-driven guide to what the majority agrees on and wants candidates to discuss in the midterm election. The new findings, which will be released throughout the week, reveal additional insights into what voters think about the election, how they select candidates, what the top issues are, and the topics of state spending, water & environment, and affordable housing & homelessness.

The latest survey results show that a majority of voters trust the state's elections system and agree on many priorities and what they want to hear from candidates–countering the polarization story that receives massive attention.

"We want the Arizona Voters' Agenda to amplify and center the voices of Arizonans in the dialogue of our consequential midterm election and counter the narrative of division that receives disproportionate attention in our politics," said Dr. Sybil Francis, President & CEO of CFA. "We hope those driving the conversation use this information to focus on what matters to a majority of likely Arizona voters through reporting, debates, and campaigning. The broad agreement we see across parties and age demographics on the issues important to the future of our state can and should be reflected in our politics."

The Arizona Voters' Agenda initiative aims to center the narrative of Arizona elections on the voices of the majority of Arizona voters, what matters most to them, and where there is common ground to move forward on key issues. The initiative builds on CFA's longstanding research efforts to identify what matters most to Arizonans and put their voices at the forefront of decision-making across the state.

CFA worked with HighGround Public Affairs to develop the Arizona Voters' Agenda surveys, which were conducted in April and late August. The surveys polled likely Republican, Democratic, and independent/unaffiliated voters in the 2022 Arizona General Election with a history of electoral participation and were balanced to model the likely turnout of voters across party, age, region, and gender.

The most recent Arizona Voters' Agenda survey asked likely voters to answer questions about their views on Arizona's elections, what candidates are talking about, selecting candidates, and the top issues– in addition to questions on policy and values related to state spending, water & environment, and affordable housing & homelessness...

