New ARRIS SURFboard S34 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem Delivers Fastest Internet Speeds Available

Flagship SURFboard modem supports faster, next-generation DOCSIS 3.1 enabled upload speeds for gaming, videoconferencing and simultaneous 4K and 8K streaming and delivers up to 2.5 Gbps download speed

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS SURFboard today introduced a new flagship modem for the retail market, the SURFboard S34 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. By featuring the latest DOCSIS 3.1 technology, the SURFboard S34 takes advantage of next-generation speed tiers offered by cable operators. The S34 is the latest addition to the highly successful portfolio of SURFboard cable modems and Wi-Fi cable modems from ARRIS.

"With homes now serving as offices, classrooms and entertainment hubs, the SURFboard S34 is designed to future-proof your home by maximizing the capabilities of today's multi-gigabit internet plans from cable providers," said Nav Kannan, Vice President of Retail Business for ARRIS SURFboard. "The S34 is next-generation upload speed optimized to take advantage of the latest internet speed plans with faster uploads. Featuring a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port and a 1 Gbps LAN port, the S34 is perfect for consumers looking for next-gen speeds to game, stream and stay connected. The S34 comes with a competitive price point, enabling consumers to save on monthly equipment rentals fees."

The modem is compatible with all major cable internet providers, including Cox, Spectrum and Xfinity. Delivering up to 2.5Gbps of download speed and support for next-generation upload speed service tiers with switchable low to mid support, the SURFboard S34 gives consumers the ultimate internet experience for simultaneous 4K and 8K streaming, multi-player gaming and other immersive activities. Compared to other competing solutions on the market, the S34 is also backwards compatible and can easily interoperate with older equipment.

Consumers can seamlessly install their modem and get a real-time view of the devices on their network with the SURFboard Central app. The app enables end-users to monitor things like device signal strength and changes in their expected Internet speed, while also managing parental controls. The SURFboard S34 cable modem comes with a two-year warranty and dedicated support for customers. With this warranty, customers are ensured the SURFboard S34 cable modem deployed in their home or office network is covered.

Pricing and availability

SURFboard S34 cable modem: $219.00 MSRP

MSRP Available at major retail channels in the U.S. and at shop.surfboard.com

Technical features and specifications for the S34:

DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem best for cable internet speed plans up to 2.5 Gbps

One 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port and One 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port

Switchable upstream filters to support optimized upload speed service tiers

2 downstream x 2 upstream OFDM DOCSIS 3.1 channels

32 downstream x 8 upstream DOCSIS 3.0 bonded channels

Multi-processor technology with ARM-based application processor

Dimensions (H x W x D in inches) 5.24 x 5.24 x 1.64

For specifications click here

About SURFboard

SURFboard products are your gateway to the things you love. They let you enjoy the latest entertainment, world class speeds, and the coolest new services throughout your home, and beyond. And they're available at your favorite retail store. For more information, visit www.surfboard.com.

SURFboard is a brand of Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces.

ARRIS and the ARRIS logo are registered trademarks of CommScope, Inc. and are used under license by Vantiva USA, LLC. SURFboard and the SURFboard logo are registered trademarks of Vantiva USA, LLC and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

