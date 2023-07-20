New Art Installation, Seattle's Summer Bloom by Local Artist Cady Bogart to Be Unveiled at 400 Fairview

The large-scale art installation is a symbol of unity and celebrates Seattle's interconnected community

SEATTLE, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 400 Fairview announces a vibrant, two-part art installation Seattle's Summer Bloom by local artist Cady Bogart. With an impressive multi-media portfolio of textiles, paintings, and grand-scale murals, Bogart is inspired by street art, personal experience, and contemporary culture, often depicting the celebration of life and what it means to be human. Bogart's installation at 400 Fairview is a celebration of summer and community, featuring a variety of illustrated flowers, each one meticulously crafted and bursting with color; one part of the installation measures nearly 17 feet tall by 21 feet wide and is viewable from Fairview Ave N. Amidst the floral display emerging from a bespoke vase, viewers can discover a semi-hidden human figure, a signature touch of Bogart's work that invites deeper exploration of the piece. Seattle's Summer Bloom is curated and produced by the Los Angeles-based GCS Agency and installed by local vendor Rainier Display.

400 Fairview is located in the heart of Seattle's vibrant South Lake Union neighborhood and is home to a bustling Market Hall, which has a collection of local retailers including Bar Harbor, Caffe Ladro, mBar, Mochinut, Urban Optix, and Verde & Co. Thoughtfully managed by Pembroke, an international real estate advisor that specializes in mixed-use and office environments in the world's leading cities, 400 Fairview was designed by Kendall/Heaton Associates and SkB. 400 Fairview is intended to be a neighborhood hub and area destination where ground-level connections are made, and community is fostered.

"The installation is in essence a symbol of unity," said Bogart. "The floral-adorned mural is emblematic of growth and the interconnectedness of our community."

The new large-scale art installations are located at the building's two main entrances and are a celebration of Seattle's diversity, its vibrant art scene, and an example of how public art can create connections and activate public spaces. Using environmentally friendly, LEED-certified materials, Bogart's design includes custom contour cuts that elegantly complement the concrete and steel canvases.

"Cady's project is a testament to Seattle's thriving art scene and its commitment to local talent," said Stacey Spurr, Regional Director, West Coast at Pembroke. "This artwork is a reminder that everyone has a place in our society and contributes to its richness and vibrancy."

In 2019, Pembroke partnered with GCS Agency and San Francisco-based artist, Aaron De La Cruz to produce temporary artwork for the same entry vestibules which were made from a unique, laser-cut material and inspired by the idea of "being inside and outside". Bringing temporary art back to 400 Fairview is just one part of many exciting happenings at the building, including the near-term unveiling of a new brand representative of where work meets play and the opening of a new food concept in the Market Hall this fall, BlueWitches & Soup Co., which will serve a delicious breakfast and lunch fare for office workers, the local community, and South Lake Union visitors.

400 Fairview is inviting the public to a launch event on Tuesday, July 25 from 6 pm to 8 pm to honor the talent of Bogart and the spirit of inclusivity that her artwork embodies. The public is welcome to view the installation for the next year.

About Cady Bogart

Cady Bogart is a Seattle-based artist known for her vibrant and thought-provoking artwork. Her work has been featured in numerous exhibitions and installations across the city. For more information, visit www.cadybogart.com

