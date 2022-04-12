New Article from RAVE Reviews Reveals the Top CBD Stores in the Southwest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE's Top 30 CBD Stores in the Southwest is a comprehensive directory to the best CBD shops in Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The Southwestern United States is booming when it comes to the cannabis industry. While recreational use is only legal in Arizona, medical marijuana use is legal in all of the states on the list, as is CBD. From gummies to vape cartridges and topical creams, there is no shortage of CBD to be had in the Southwestern United States.

Best Reviewed CBD Shops
Every shop on the list is open for business through the current pandemic. While just a few offer only curbside pickup and delivery, the majority of them have open doors for customers. This means budtenders are available for consultations and to advise you on what products may be best for your needs. It also means you can touch, see, and feel before you make a selection.

RAVE's methodology was simple. First, come up with a list of every store in the Southwestern United States selling CBD and determine its popularity, location, selection, and service. Then, they narrowed it down to the top choices in each of the four Southwest states. So, if you're ready to visit some unique CBD shops, this ranking of CBD retailers in the Southwest will be your guide. The winners include:

  1. AZ Wholelistic: Phoenix, Arizona: Phoenix, Arizona
  2. Arizona Natural Selections: Peoria, Arizona
  3. Kind Meds: Mesa, Arizona
  4. Harvest House of Cannabis: Tempe, Arizona
  5. The Hemp & CBD Co.: Gilbert, Arizona
  6. Botanica: Tucson, Arizona
  7. The CBD Store: Surprise, Arizona
  8. Greens Pharms: Flagstaff, Arizona
  9. Purple Leef: Cibolo, Texas
  10. SA Botanicals: San Antonio, Texas
  11. Atmos: Katy, Texas
  12. Alien Botanicals: San Antonio, Texas
  13. CBD Kings of SA: San Antonio, Texas
  14. Mr. Farmacist: San Antonio, Texas
  15. Central Creative Care: Houston, Texas
  16. The CBD Boutique: Albuquerque, New Mexico
  17. TJs Evergreen Herbal market: Rio Rancho, New Mexico
  18. Green Health CBD: Ruidoso, New Mexico
  19. Just Jane CBD Boutique: Sante Fe, New Mexico
  20. Fruit of the Earth Organics: Santa Fe, New Mexico
  21. Sacred Wellness, The CBD Apothecary: Sante Fe, New Mexico
  22. Corrales Hemporium: Corrales, New Mexico
  23. Herban Mother: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  24. Lotus Botanicals: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  25. Simple Pure CBD and Aromatherapy: Tulsa, Oklahoma
  26. CBD Boutique and Wellness Center: Enid, Oklahoma
  27. Natural Native: Norman, Oklahoma
  28. Green Plus: Mustang, Oklahoma
  29. CBD Emporium: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  30. CBD World: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

For more details about these 30 exceptional CBD stores in the Southwest, check out the article for details, including links to each business.

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later you'd have RAVE Reviews.

