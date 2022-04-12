New Article from RAVE Reviews Reveals the Top CBD Stores in the Southwest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE's Top 30 CBD Stores in the Southwest is a comprehensive directory to the best CBD shops in Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The Southwestern United States is booming when it comes to the cannabis industry. While recreational use is only legal in Arizona, medical marijuana use is legal in all of the states on the list, as is CBD. From gummies to vape cartridges and topical creams, there is no shortage of CBD to be had in the Southwestern United States.

Best Reviewed CBD Shops

Every shop on the list is open for business through the current pandemic. While just a few offer only curbside pickup and delivery, the majority of them have open doors for customers. This means budtenders are available for consultations and to advise you on what products may be best for your needs. It also means you can touch, see, and feel before you make a selection.

RAVE's methodology was simple. First, come up with a list of every store in the Southwestern United States selling CBD and determine its popularity, location, selection, and service. Then, they narrowed it down to the top choices in each of the four Southwest states. So, if you're ready to visit some unique CBD shops, this ranking of CBD retailers in the Southwest will be your guide. The winners include:

AZ Wholelistic: Phoenix, Arizona : Phoenix, Arizona Arizona Natural Selections: Peoria, Arizona Kind Meds: Mesa, Arizona Harvest House of Cannabis: Tempe, Arizona The Hemp & CBD Co.: Gilbert, Arizona Botanica: Tucson, Arizona The CBD Store: Surprise, Arizona Greens Pharms: Flagstaff, Arizona Purple Leef: Cibolo, Texas SA Botanicals: San Antonio, Texas Atmos: Katy, Texas Alien Botanicals: San Antonio, Texas CBD Kings of SA: San Antonio, Texas Mr. Farmacist: San Antonio, Texas Central Creative Care: Houston, Texas The CBD Boutique: Albuquerque, New Mexico TJs Evergreen Herbal market: Rio Rancho, New Mexico Green Health CBD: Ruidoso, New Mexico Just Jane CBD Boutique: Sante Fe, New Mexico Fruit of the Earth Organics: Santa Fe, New Mexico Sacred Wellness, The CBD Apothecary: Sante Fe, New Mexico Corrales Hemporium: Corrales, New Mexico Herban Mother: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Lotus Botanicals: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Simple Pure CBD and Aromatherapy: Tulsa, Oklahoma CBD Boutique and Wellness Center: Enid, Oklahoma Natural Native: Norman, Oklahoma Green Plus: Mustang, Oklahoma CBD Emporium: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma CBD World: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

For more details about these 30 exceptional CBD stores in the Southwest, check out the article for details, including links to each business.

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

Jack Kelle, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 423-653-7484

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RAVE Reviews