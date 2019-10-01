New Artificial Intelligence Tool Will Show Nonprofits What's Working and What's Not

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Center of Nonprofit Excellence® announced today the release of an innovative tool for nonprofits called OpX360®. Combining nonprofit best practices and artificial intelligence, this online tool will measure and offer improvements to operational competency in less than 60 minutes.

Any nonprofit can afford the insights and guidance that could have a very large impact on their organization. With underperformance comes less funder confidence and funding, as well as inefficiencies that cost nonprofits money they don't necessarily have.

OpX360® is like a $50,000+ consulting engagement without the cost or the weeks of discovery involved. Instead the program is comprised of six AI modules; one for each of the areas of operations of a nonprofit organization. Each OpX360® module has 60 Best Practice statements based on proven industry standards to help nonprofit organizations determine their current level of competence in any of the six operational areas of their organization.

The tool will also help nonprofits understand the consequences for non-performance and what they can immediately do to improve any areas that are underperforming.

"As former nonprofit executives, we understand that when it comes to knowing how well a nonprofit is performing, most nonprofit executives and their board members are simply too close to be objective and few know where to start," say OpX360® inventors Bob Lipps and Marc Stein. "Assessing competence against prescribed industry standards takes all the guesswork out."

"The premise is simple: Nonprofits need more funding. Funders need more confidence. More confidence comes from demonstrated operational competence. Funders with more confidence give nonprofits more funding. Operational competence can be measured and improved with OpX360®," says Lipps.

CPA & Nonprofit Leader Jim McKee said, "We've paid consultants many thousands of dollars in recent years. For a fraction of the cost, OpX360® provided us with more focused feedback, recommendations, and actionable steps for improvement than our consultants ever have."

Within one hour of completing any of the six modules, the nonprofit will receive an Executive Briefing designed to be shared with their executives or board and a 70+ page Detailed Report addressing all 60 Best Practice statements for the person or team responsible for the specific area of operations.

Any of these assessments can be taken individually or together, depending on the needs of the organization.

The six areas of nonprofit operations are:

Finance & Accounting

Governance, Legal & Risk Management

Fundraising, Marketing & Communications

Program Management & Accountability

People & Organizational Development

Business Systems, IT & Facilities

To receive a 20% discount throughout 2019, visit https://www.opx360.com and use code "LAUNCH" upon checkout.

About The Global Center of Nonprofit Excellence®

The Global Center for Nonprofit Excellence® (https:///www.theglobalcenter.net) is an orchestrated network helping nonprofits, funders and industry experts work better together for the greatest impact. OpX360® (https://www.opx360.com) was invented by co-founders Bob Lipps and Marc Stein and is a proprietary product of The Global Center of Nonprofit Excellence®.

Contact:

Marc Stein

Co-Founder of The Global Center for Nonprofit Excellence®, Co-Inventor of OpX360®

805-469-8123

223931@email4pr.com

https:///www.theglobalcenter.net

SOURCE The Global Center for Nonprofit Excellence

Related Links

https:///www.theglobalcenter.net

