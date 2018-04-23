SAN FRANCISCO and SACRAMENTO, Calif. and ATLANTA, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area artists and brand Tallboi Ent. just signed with 1017 Brick Squad Mafia, which is the 1017 Records imprint overseen by OG Mack Drama and represented by BOBConsulting Group. Tallboi Ent., the artist is a sound engineer and in charge of all of the Tallboi Ent. brand. He has collaborated most with known Bay Area top artists. He was brought to the attention of 1017 by the new in house publicist Megan Cousino.
"We looked over the artist as a favor," said Mack Drama. "We were really impressed. Most artists and brands we encounter need lots of work. Tallboi Ent. is different. You can see they are all rising stars! Tallboi Ent. just needed the right people to help them along the way! Glad they put their trust in us!" Mack Drama finished.
Together, now it's possible to really factor in the Bay Area, which has long been considered the one region that can give Atlanta a run for its money! So Quality Control and Future Brands watch out! We're here. Tallboi Ent. is the One! We are going full tilt! Stay tuned!
http://www.bsm1017.com
About BOBConsulting Group
BOBCONSULTING Group is the business arm of Top Star Media Company. Responsible for all business aspects of record label divisions of 1017 MDR BSM and Mafia Gang Nation. Public relations, communications, tours, and accounting to name a few. The consulting business as well includes start ups, artist development and business reviews, along with Top Star Hip Hop the radio, print and film divisions. It's truly a global conglomerate!
Media Contact:
Karen Hilton
714-406-0296
karenhilton.prdesk@gmail.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12702177
Press release distributed by PRLog
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-artists-acquisition-for-mack-drama--1017-brick-squad-mafia-records-300634243.html
SOURCE BOBConsulting Group
Share this article