New Arxan For Android Features Protection Technology For Kotlin Developed Applications

"Arxan for Android is unique in that it is the first application protection solution to offer full support for Kotlin while directly manipulating the DEX files to provide the greatest security and control," said Rusty Carter, vice president of product management, Arxan. "This capability minimizes impact on development resources from the first build on through every follow-on release. As the application threat landscape continues to intensify, we are continuing to expand our capabilities to help protect customer applications developed for Android, including those developed using Kotlin."

Arxan for Android lets developers focus on the job at hand, developing great apps without worrying about securing code from attackers during the development process. Arxan's app protection provides a comprehensive set of guards, enabling a high-level of security for applications through active protections, static analysis defense and advanced obfuscations. The solution also features:

APK-based, post-build protection that does not require source code changes and minimizes impact on the software development lifecycle

Java and Kotlin support to protect the widest range of Android apps

Easy-to-use, JSON-based configuration for quick implementation and faster time to market

Enterprise-level platform support and training to maximize the value of Arxan for Android

To learn more about Arxan for Android, please visit https://www.arxan.com/application-protection.

Arxan will also be at the upcoming InfoSecurity Europe conference, June 5-7 in London. Visit Booth B160 to learn more about Arxan for Android and Arxan's other comprehensive application protection solutions.

About Arxan Technologies

Arxan, a global trusted leader providing the industry's most comprehensive application protection solutions, works with organizations looking to protect applications and to securely deploy and manage business-critical apps to the extended enterprise. Arxan currently protects more than one billion application instances across many industries including financial services, mobile payments, healthcare, automotive, gaming, and entertainment. Unlike legacy security providers that rely on perimeter-based barriers to keep bad actors out or that require device management controls, Arxan products protect at the application-level from the inside out. This approach protects the source and binary code to expand the corporate perimeter of trust. Arxan provides a broad range of patented security capabilities such as a dynamic app policy engine, code hardening, obfuscation, white-box cryptography and encryption, and threat analytics. Founded in 2001, Arxan is headquartered in North America with global offices in EMEA and APAC. For more information, please visit www.arxan.com or follow @Arxan on Twitter.

