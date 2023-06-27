New ASHA Report Details Baby Boomers' Seniors Housing Priorities

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Seniors Housing Association released a definitive report today detailing the senior living priorities of the Baby Boomer generation, who will largely drive the industry's growth for the next 25 years.1

"In the years to come, many of the nation's 76 million Baby Boomers will transition into senior housing," ASHA President and CEO David Schless said.2 "It's imperative that industry leaders understand the Baby Boomers' expectations so they can meet their needs and position themselves for success. Our new report will enable them to do so."

The report -- "Boomers and the Future of Senior Living" -- is based on surveys of more than 7,000 people, of which roughly 80% were Baby Boomers, conducted between December 2021 and March 2022.3

The report includes information on participants' demographics, family and household characteristics, current living accommodations, and location preferences. Among the topline findings:

Nearly 60% of respondents were considering a move, including to a retirement community, within the next four years. 4

Respondents ranked full kitchen, laundry room with washer/dryer, living room, windows with natural light, and additional storage as their top five in-unit amenities.

Up to 83% of respondents rated exterior home maintenance, lawn and landscaping, 24-hour security, and maintenance of appliances in residence as essential or desirable.

At least half of those likely to or unsure if they would move to a senior living community rated walking trails, on-site storage, indoor fitness centers, activity rooms, convenience stores, family-friendly lounges, and ATMs as essential or desirable.5

"These data points provide insight into how Baby Boomers will transform the senior housing industry," said Kristen Paris, vice president of market research at ProMatura Group and lead researcher of the report. "Senior housing leaders need to begin planning now to prepare for the millions of Baby Boomers who will soon call their properties home."

To get a copy of the report or to schedule an interview with the report's authors, please contact Greta Timmins at [email protected] or (202) 796-5015.

About the American Seniors Housing Association

The American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) is at the forefront of advancing the interests of executives engaged in the development, ownership, operations, and financing of senior housing. ASHA sponsors industry-leading conferences and networking events, conducts pathbreaking research, educates consumers, and advocates for policies that protect and advance member interests in order to move senior living forward.

1 Report pg. 002

2 Report pg. 002

3 Report pg. 001, 002

4 Report pg. 003 [18% + 39% = 57%]

5 Report pg. 001, 003

SOURCE American Seniors Housing Association