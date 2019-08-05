New Asia Holdings Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Recent Third-Party Promotional Activity

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 1st 2019, New Asia Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NAHD), (the "Company") received correspondence from the OTC Markets Group Inc. stating that it has become aware of recent promotional activities touting the Company and encouraging investors to purchase Company shares of common stock.

On August 1st, 2019, the Company was made aware of the promotional activities through the above correspondence from OTC Markets. The promotional activities involve certain publicly-disseminated promotional newsletters and information encouraging investors to purchase the Company's common stock. Company information contained in the promotional material seems to have been extracted from publicly available information including, without limitation, the Company's: (i) OTC Market profile, (ii) website, and (iii) SEC filings. It appears that the promotional activity prompted a substantial upward spike in the Company's trading price and volume

The information contained therein is generally accurate as to the Company's business and technologies, however, numerous statements in such promotional materials, which the Company views as overly promotional, were independently added by the unknown authors of such promotional materials. Such statements encourage investors to purchase the Company's common stock. The Company wishes to emphasize that these statements only express the views of the authors of the promotional material. The Company disclaims any exaggerated or potentially misleading information contained in such promotional materials. In particular, the Company disclaims any statements regarding future revenues, earnings or income and any statements regarding potential future increases in the price of the Company's common stock.

Prior to receiving the correspondence from OTC Markets, the Company was completely unaware of the promotional material and related promotional activities. Furthermore, the Company is unaware of the full nature of the promotional activities and the extent of their dissemination. The promotional materials were prepared and disseminated by third-parties unknown to the Company and the Company had no editorial input and/or control over the contents of such promotional materials. For the avoidance of any doubt, the Company: (i) was not involved in the preparation and/or dissemination of such promotional materials, (ii) did not pay any compensation or consideration to any party in relation thereto and (iv) has no relationship whatsoever with the identified parties that prepared and disseminated such promotional materials.

Immediately upon learning of these promotional activities, the Company conducted a detailed internal evaluation of its Officers, Directors and control shareholders (those owning 10% or more of Company common stock). The Company herewith confirms that, to the best of its knowledge, no Officer, Director and Control Shareholder were involved, directly or indirectly, in the creation, distribution or payment of the promotional materials. Furthermore, to the best of Company's knowledge, no Officers, Directors or Control Shareholders have sold or purchased Company securities within the past 90 days prior to August 1, 2019 .

Within the past 12 months, the Company has not engaged any third-party service providers to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, or other related services including the promotion of the Company or its securities. All investor relations services are carried out in-house by an associate under the supervision of the Company's management. Furthermore, the Company uses a highly reputable entity – PR NEWSWIRE – for the issuance of its press-releases.

The Company further confirms that at no point since the Change of Control that occurred on December 24, 2014 to the present day, has the Company issued any shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the market rate at the time of the issuance.

New Asia Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NAHD) provides the financial community with highly advanced, proprietary, neural trading models. The Company's state-of-the-art, trainable, algorithms emulate aspects of the human brain, providing its algorithms with a self-training ability to formalize unclassified information and thus develop an enhanced ability to make forecasts based on the historical information and other data available at their disposal.

