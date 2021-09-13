New ASPCA Survey Reveals 83 Percent of Pet Owners Live in an Area Impacted by Disasters, Yet Less Than Half Have a Preparedness Plan in Place

The new data also revealed that nearly 40 percent of pet owning evacuees did not return to their homes for at least four days, and in some cases up to two weeks. Leaving a pet behind can expose them to numerous life-threatening hazards including the inability to escape the impending emergency – such as flood waters, fires, and high winds – as well as having no access to fresh food and water for an unknown period of time.

"These alarming survey results—as well as our own experiences responding to Hurricane Ida and other crises—demonstrate the vital need for effective preparedness tactics among pet owners, as well as local and national measures that protect vulnerable animals," said Matt Bershadker, President & CEO of the ASPCA. "Millions of families rely on their pets for comfort and joy, and pets rely on their owners for safety and shelter. Now is the time to develop and encourage plans that will keep pets safe and families together when disasters strike."

While more than 90 percent of pet owners said they would bring their pet with them during an evacuation, only 46 percent of pet owners have a disaster preparedness plan in place. Of pet owners surveyed, 84 percent don't have emergency pet-friendly housing secured, and 68 percent support government funding for emergency pet-friendly housing that makes it easier for pet owners to evacuate with their pets. The ASPCA is working with lawmakers to increase access to co-sheltering opportunities, a housing approach that keeps people and pets together when they are displaced by natural or manmade disasters.

Of those who left at least one pet behind, nearly 30 percent cited not having enough time when the disaster struck, further emphasizing the need to prepare for an emergency situation in advance. Creating a portable pet emergency kit with essential items such as medical records, pet food, water, bowls, and your pet's medication is a key step in preparing for a potential evacuation. For more information on how to incorporate pets – including cats, dogs, equines and exotics – into disaster preparedness plans, visit aspca.org/disasterprep.

The ASPCA disaster response team is on the ground assisting animals, pet owners and shelters impacted by Hurricane Ida, including evacuating homeless animals out of the storm's path, conducting search-and-rescue efforts, providing essential supplies for pet owners, and supporting ongoing emergency sheltering needs for displaced animals.

The ASPCA deploys nationwide to assist in relocation, search-and-rescue, sheltering and placement of animals during disaster situations including wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes and floods. In addition, they work closely with local agencies across the country to help enhance their animal response capabilities through grants and training opportunities. Last October, the ASPCA awarded $1 million in grant funding to authorized disaster response agencies providing support to companion animals, equines, and their owners in communities impacted by or at high-risk for natural disasters.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

