New ASPCA Survey Shows Overwhelming Majority of Dogs and Cats Acquired During the Pandemic Are Still in Their Homes

"This incredibly stressful period motivated many people to foster and adopt animals, as well as further cherish the pets already in their lives, and our recent research shows no significant risk of animals being rehomed by their owners now or in the near future as a result of the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO . "Pets are still providing their families with joy and comfort, regardless of changes in circumstances, and loving owners continue to recognize and appreciate the essential role pets play in their lives."

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted across the country, the majority of surveyed pet owners are incorporating pets into their lifestyles with little reported concern about having enough time to spend with their pet or wanting to travel more but feeling limited by an animal. Although some pet owners expressed general concerns, 87 percent of respondents shared that they are not considering rehoming their animal, suggesting that pet owners remain committed to caring for their cats and dogs.

Even without a national surge in returns occurring at this time, there are a variety of reasons that might make it difficult for someone to keep a pet due to factors outside of their control. The ASPCA encourages any pet owner who may be considering rehoming their pet to enlist the support of a friend or neighbor—or to reach out to a shelter or rescue organization in their area, as the staff can often provide advice and assistance.

For pet owners who are concerned about their new dog experiencing separation anxiety when routines change, there are many resources to help ease the transition and working with a certified applied animal behaviorist, veterinary behaviorist or certified professional dog trainer can help.

For more information about the ASPCA's efforts to keep people and pets together, please visit www.aspca.org.

