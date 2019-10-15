New Asperger/Autism Network Program Provides Training Therapists Need to Work with Neurodiverse Couples

Almost 100% felt that neurodiverse couples have unique challenges.

Almost 70% who had worked with therapists experienced with neurodiverse couples rated the therapy "helpful" or "very helpful."

Of the couples who worked with therapists who did not have experience with neurodiverse couples, less than 20% found it helpful and 44% found it to be "harmful" or "very harmful."

"Working with traditional therapists was harmful for us because they treated our situation like we just needed to work a little harder, when there was this giant problem to deal with that no one had any idea about, that we are in a neurodiverse relationship. They treated my husband like he would actually do the things they said. And when he nodded in agreement they assumed he understood. The Asperger specialist knew better to ask confirming questions about his understanding." — A Spouse in a Neurodiverse Relationship



In late 2018, in response to this need for therapists trained to work with neurodiverse couples, AANE launched Neurology Matters in Couples Therapy. The training consists of two online courses to help therapists learn to effectively work with neurodiverse couples.



Neurology Matters in Couples Therapy training is appropriate or all therapists - those who already know they are working with neurodiverse couples, and those who don't yet know that neurodiversity is a hidden obstacle to effective treatment. AANE's Neurology Matters training enhances a therapist's existing treatment approach, it doesn't replace it.



The courses, are inspired by the many voices of neurodiverse couples who invite you into their lives and share their experiences and their insights about the strengths and challenges of being in a neurodiverse relationship.



AANE currently offers two flexible, online courses for couples therapists everywhere:



TRAINING 101: Fundamentals of Working with Neurodiverse Couples in Therapy

Includes:

10 hours of self-paced online study, from any place on any device, for 10 APA or ASWB ACE CE credits.

In-depth lectures about Asperger's, co-occurring mental health conditions, diagnosis, intimacy and sexuality, and tools therapists can teach their clients.

Videos: Ten neurodiverse couples and four therapists speak candidly about their experiences.

Free membership in an online forum with expert therapists and fellow trainees.

CERTIFICATION 201: Case Presentations and Advanced Topics in Neurodiverse Couples Therapy

Therapists who have completed Training 101 can apply their new skills and get consultation on their work with their actual clients. There will be eight 90-minute online classes with 5 - 8 other clinicians around the world, taught by Grace Myhill .

. Therapists who complete the two-course sequence will be listed on AANE's website, so neurodiverse couples can find them. This is a great opportunity to grow their practice and to join our growing community of neurodiverse couples therapists.



Register and learn more: https://aane.thinkific.com/ .

Coming in January, 2020:



101 FOR COUPLES: Fundamentals of Recognizing and Understanding Neurodiversity in a Relationship



About Grace Myhill, MSW, director of the Neurodiverse Couples Institute and Couples and Partners Services

Grace is a pioneer and leader in the field of neurodiverse couples therapy. Since 2004, she has worked with hundreds of neurodiverse couples together or separately, and she has developed numerous skill-building tools and strategies to enhance their communication and emotional connection. She offers consultations to professionals, neurodiverse couples coaching, groups for both partners together or separately, online or in person in Baltimore, and in person assessments for adults for Autism Spectrum Disorder. Learn more: https://www.gracemyhill.com/ .



About AANE's Peter M. Friedman Neurodiverse Couples Institute:

The Asperger/Autism Network (AANE) is a nationally recognized non-profit organization that works with individuals, families, and professionals to improve the lives of those with Asperger/autism profiles by providing information, education, community, support, and advocacy, in an atmosphere of validation and respect. The mission of the Peter M. Friedman Neurodiverse Couples Institute is to increase awareness, support, and resources for neurodiverse couples—in which one or both members has an Asperger/autism profile—by providing specialized training for therapists to recognize, understand, and treat this unique population. Learn more: https://www.aane.org/neurodiverse-couples-institute/



