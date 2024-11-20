New Association Launches to Expand Patient Access to Psychedelic Medicines

Organization Will Educate Policymakers and Advocate for the Development of Safe and Effective Prescription Psychedelics

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Prescription Psychedelics (APP) announced its launch today to integrate proven, efficacious, and evidence-based prescription psychedelic medicines into the health care system for eligible patients across the country.

APP will serve as a trusted and recognized voice on prescription psychedelics and highlight how government-sponsored research, public-private partnerships, patient centric treatment, and health care infrastructure investments can support this innovative area of medicine.

"There's a tremendous opportunity to address the unmet needs of patients across the country who are experiencing a wide range of health challenges by expanding access to psychedelic medicines," said Jon Kostas, Executive Director of APP and Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Pact. "The Association for Prescription Psychedelics will serve as the leading voice for clinical, evidence-based psychedelic medicines and treatments administered by licensed, experienced, and highly trained professionals in the medical community."

APP will be guided by prominent researchers and academics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Heffter Research Institute, University of Wisconsin, Shepard Pratt, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins University, and University of California San Francisco. The organization's founding members include B.More Inc., Compass Pathways, Lykos Therapeutics, and MindMed. APP's patient advocacy organization partners include Apollo Pact.

"Fostering strong collaboration between industry, academia, health care professionals, and policymakers can help advance scientific research into psychedelics and hopefully expand patient access to lasting and effective treatments," said Peter Hendricks, PhD, Professor and Heersink Endowed Chair of Psychiatry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, who serves on as one of APP's scientific advisors. "Psychedelic research looks very promising for many treatment-resistant patients, and there is a good chance prescription psychedelic medicines will be a part of our healthcare system in the near future."

"As someone who credits psychedelic research with saving my life, I understand firsthand the life-changing effects of these treatments," added Kostas.

About the Association for Prescription Psychedelics

