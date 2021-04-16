New AstaReal Patent Leads the Way for Natural Astaxanthin in Personalized Nutrition

BURLINGTON, N. J., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AstaReal, pioneer and global leader in the production of natural Astaxanthin, has always strived for excellence and advancement of natural astaxanthin research and product development. AstaReal's new patent is directly relevant to personalized nutrition applications of natural astaxanthin in supplements, functional foods, and functional beverages.

Precision nutrition products are tailored to an individual's characteristic needs and goals, and are aimed at promoting long-term health. AstaReal USA Inc. CEO, Arun Nair commented, "This is an exciting new path for AstaReal® Astaxanthin, addressing the growing contribution of nutrigenomics to the supplement and functional foods market."

Nutrients and bioactive molecules in foods can influence our health in many ways; by directly interacting with metabolic pathways, by fueling growth, and by modulating gene expression. AstaReal's new patent paves the way for AstaReal® Astaxanthin application in personalized nutrition products aimed at maintaining mobility and healthy muscles. This preventative healthcare approach is relevant to individuals concerned with aging muscles (i.e. sarcopenia), muscles prone to injury (i.e. athletes), and unloaded muscles (i.e. astronauts). The patent highlights research in which AstaReal® Astaxanthin was able to lower rates of muscle atrophy in response to muscle denervation and nerve injury. AstaReal® Astaxanthin shifted gene expression profiles to favor the maintenance of healthy muscle mass.

AstaReal USA Inc. Scientific Affairs Manager, Dr. Karen Hecht added, "The demand for customized nutrition is on the rise, and this AstaReal® Astaxanthin patent represents an opportunity to engage in the growing consumer awareness of science-based supplements and their role in tailored nutritional solutions."

