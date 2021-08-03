New ASTM F3502 Organic Kids Mask Creates Reassurance Amongst Concerned Parents Heading Back to School

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Breathing Mask has proudly released their ASTM F3502 Organic Kids Mask line featuring High Performance Particle Efficiency and Breathability. The company recently outfitted the American Federation of Teachers who had this to say:

"We are using them in return-to-work kits. I love them. I like the piece that goes over your chin. They are very comfortable for all day use also."

- Faith Proctor, Director Administration & Infrastructure, American Federation of Teachers



ASTM F3502-21 is the only existing face barrier covering standard that accounts for all four highly important aspects of mask wearing, simultaneously addressing Particle Efficiency, Breathability, Gaps/Leakage, and Materials/Fabric Safety. The CDC is now recommending universal mask wearing indoors regardless of vaccination status. It is now recommended to upgrade your masks with options that have been redesigned for higher safety standards as stated in a new article by Good Housekeeping titled Experts Say These Face Masks Are Better Equipped to Fight COVID-19 Variants.

The reusable, washable Organic ASTM F3502 Unicorn Kids Mask features groundbreaking sonic-spinning nanotechnology from New Zealand, with 15 miles of electrospun nanofiber matrix thousands of times thinner than a human hair present in each filter. Unicorn's 35+ year veteran Italian designers went above and beyond to address the common complaints of mask wearing amongst children and teens, ensuring the mask doesn't slip down from the nose, there is plenty of room inside for easy breathing and talking without fabric sucking in, filters are completely encased in the deep organic cotton pockets to prevent scratches from the filter material, cotton stitching is soft with no itchiness, soft cotton non-elastic ear loops allow for full adjustability, soft cloth chin wrap creates a comfortable contour seal holding the mask firmly in place, extra wide sewn-in non-rust metal nose piece ensure glasses don't fog, contour design ensures a perfect fit, and breathing is easy and comfortable with a high performance breathability rating to the new F3502-21 standard of 5mm. Most adult and kids' masks on the market offer 1-2 sizes with 1-2 adjustability points, whereas Unicorn Breathing Mask's feature a total of 6 sizes and adjustability points, ensuring a perfect fit greatly minimizing gaps/leakage. Here is what one of their recent customers had to say:

"As a very concerned parent with a child who has an autoimmune disorder, I've been tied up in knots with the decision to return back to school in the Fall. A dear friend pointed me to Unicorn and I was able to breathe a big sigh of relief for the first time in over a year. I just received the masks today and was BLOWN AWAY. My 7-year-old was able to wear a mask for the first time without having difficulty breathing and it really did fit like a glove as promised. I couldn't be more grateful. The best part? It's not slipping down from the nose or caving in when talking. The fabric design hides dirt and spills. The chin wrap is brilliant. Thank you." - Barbara G.

Unicorn Breathing Mask's Founder, Kimberly Sky, had this to say: "What we are most concerned about is bringing a PURE, safe, non-toxic, organic and protective solution for kids having to wear a mask in school up to 8hrs/day that they can easily breathe in. We went to great lengths to ensure the certification of our organic fabric line, all of which come from conscientious countries that don't produce their fabrics with any pesticides or chemicals. All of our masks feature our signature 100% certified organic unbleached/undyed high thread count cotton inner layer, ideal for children with sensitivities. We are also committed to purity with our handmade plant dyes, over harmful azo dyes found in the majority of face barrier coverings. What stands our mask apart and gives it its unique stamp of superior protection, is its soft cloth extra-wide chin wrap, creating a strong seal to greatly reduce gaps/leakage which can cause up to a 60% reduction in particle efficiency in poor fitting mask designs. All of our masks are handmade by expert balinese craftswomen and ship expediently from Studio City, CA. We are proudly women-owned and run. The Unicorn Breathing Mask Kids line was created out of necessity and love, and Team Unicorn is devoted to being a part of the Solution to reopen our schools, regardless of future emerging variants."

Live Customer Service standing by at https://unicornbreathingmask.com .

