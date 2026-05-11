New ASTM Standard Published for Sampling and Testing Synthetic Turf for PFAS

FOREST HILL, Md., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new industry standard providing a consistent approach to evaluating synthetic turf materials for PFAS has been officially published. ASTM F3782-26 establishes a standardized practice for sampling and testing synthetic turf fiber and fabric for the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Developed through the consensus-based process of ASTM International, this industry-wide standard provides greater clarity and confidence for communities that want to continue enjoying the durability, safety, and water-saving benefits of synthetic turf, knowing there are no intentionally added PFAS in their products.

"While STC members committed to no longer using intentionally added PFAS in 2024, this standard provides manufacturers, specifiers, laboratories, end-users, and regulators with a defined framework for how turf samples should be collected and analyzed," said Melanie Taylor, CAE, President and CEO of the Synthetic Turf Council (STC). "It reflects a collaborative effort among stakeholders to establish clear, science-based practices that support transparency and accountability."

ASTM F3782-26 focuses specifically on synthetic turf fiber and backing materials, providing a more precise and relevant framework for evaluation.

PFAS are widely present in the environment and can be detected in many outdoor products due to environmental exposure, making background detections difficult to distinguish. However, the synthetic turf industry remains focused on what it can control: ensuring PFAS are not intentionally added during the production process. F3782-26 specifies that the turf or fiber must be sampled at the manufacturing location and is not to be used for turf after it is shipped to a customer or job site.

ASTM F3782-26 is now available through ASTM International. STC stands ready to work with communities to explain the standard, provide guidance on testing and procurement, and offer resources to help implement it effectively.

About ASTM International

ASTM International is a globally recognized leader in the development and delivery of voluntary consensus standards. Today, 13,000 ASTM standards are used around the world to improve product quality, enhance health and safety, strengthen market access and trade, and build consumer confidence.

About Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) is a 501(c)6 non-profit trade association serving the synthetic turf industry. Its mission is to lead, educate and advocate for the synthetic turf industry.

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SOURCE Synthetic Turf Council (STC)