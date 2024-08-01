New AT-A-GLANCE FOUNDATION Planner: Dream Big. Plan Smart. Achieve Goals.

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it, working toward any dream can be hard! That's why AT-A-GLANCE®, a leader in paper planning products, is introducing the FOUNDATION Planner to make it easier for consumers to envision their future, establish meaningful goals and track habits that become the foundational plan for making their dreams come true.

An undated, 12-month planner with weekly and monthly pages, the FOUNDATION Planner measures 5 1/2" x 8 1/2" and features an easy-to-follow, three-step system that has users first dream big by creating a vision board and mind map. Next, those dreams are turned into goals and smaller actionable steps. Finally, work begins on making these goals a reality by tracking habits and making daily, weekly and monthly plans.

"Getting started is often the hardest part of realizing a dream and the FOUNDATION Planner helps to break goals into smaller tasks, making it easier to begin," said Tim Bilbo, Director, AT-A-GLANCE. "Along with reaching for big goals, the FOUNDATION Planner also helps both the seasoned planner and those just starting out to prioritize their daily tasks and find balance in their busy life."

The FOUNDATION Planner is guaranteed to last all year* and designed for real life with a soft touch, faux leather cover, magnetic closure and high-quality paper that has ink bleed resistance. It is available in blue, green or black and comes with a built-in pocket, ribbon marker, 2 pen loops and 2 sticker sheets.

To learn more or purchase the AT-A-GLANCE FOUNDATION Planner, visit ataglance.com/foundationplanner.

*ACCO Brands will replace any defective AT-A-GLANCE planner that is returned within one year from the date of purchase. This guarantee does not cover damage due to misuse or abuse.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn and play. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com

