New at Border Security Expo 2020: system connects mobile field agents to enterprise network

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent") will be exhibiting its new, streamlined, tower-mounted Integrated Antenna Series for law enforcement at the Border Security Expo, held at the Henry B. González Convention Center, in San Antonio, Texas, on March 11-12.

This will be the first time Persistent will be showing the technology at the conference.

"Persistent Systems is best known for its handheld MPU5 tactical networking device, which allows users to share voice, video, text, ATAK, and sensor data over a highly scalable, self-healing, self-forming Wave Relay® mobile ad hoc network (MANET)," said Nick Naioti, VP of Business Development at Persistent.

Now, attendees of the Border Security Expo will get to see the new Integrated Antenna Series—which comprises a sector antenna and directional antenna, and incorporates that same proprietary MANET technology, boosting the situational awareness and response time of Customs and Border Patrol MPU5 users.

"The integrated antennas," Naioti said, "are easy to set up and can provide a vast coverage area along the U.S.-Mexico border, allowing Wave Relay® MANET users in the field to connect back to the enterprise—even when they are very far away from cellular service providers. This gives users real-time access to biometric data as well as feeds from Integrated Fixed Towers and Tethered Aerostat Radar Systems."

Naioti expects the Integrated Antenna Series to be a game-changer.

"When covering thousands of miles of international border, speed and simplicity of installation become the limiting factor. The integrated antenna series was purpose-built to reduce this time, cost, and complexity," added Naioti.

Other Persistent products to be exhibited at the expo include:

The MPU5 – a tactical networking device for voice, video, text, ATAK and sensor data;

The Dual PTT (dual-channel push-to-talk device) with access to 16 talk channels;

The SWaP-timized Embedded Module for UAS and UGVs; and

The new, field-swappable 10W RF modules for the MPU5.

For more information about the Integrated Antenna Series or other Wave Relay®-related products, come by the Persistent Systems Booth (No. 523S) at the Border Security Expo, on March 11-12, or visit Persistent's website at https://www.persistentsystems.com/persistent-systems-products/.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. Please visit http://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay.

