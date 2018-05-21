New at NIWeek 2018: Wineman Technology Honored with NI Alliance Partner of the Year and Technical Resources Awards

Wineman Technology Chosen as 2018 Alliance Partner of the Year – Americas

The NI Alliance Partner Network consists of more than 1,000 independent, third-party companies worldwide that provide engineers with high-quality products and services. As a longtime NI Gold Alliance Partner with more than 25 years of experience, Wineman Technology specializes in developing innovative test systems and products for automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical device industries. NI Americas sales leadership selected Wineman Technology as the winner for the Alliance Partner of the Year award because of its exceptional commitment to NI customers and outstanding performance in deploying successful NI systems.

"Our Partners are an essential part of the NI ecosystem and critical in delivering complete solutions and maximum business value to our mutual customers," said Jason Green, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at NI. "We're excited to honor Wineman Technology for its commitment to ensuring NI customer success in the Americas."

Strong Commitment to Technical Excellence

For the third consecutive year, Wineman Technology also won the NI Gold Alliance Partner Technical Resources Award for providing valuable technical expertise to the NI community. Armed with a comprehensive team of NI certified LabVIEW developers and architects, and experienced test machine designers, the company consistently delivers deep, technical knowledge that supports engineers looking for answers.

"The whole team at Wineman Technology is honored to receive these prestigious awards. We've long believed in using the best, open-architecture, off-the-shelf hardware and software in our systems, which is why our collaboration with NI has been so successful and mutually beneficial," said Matt Eurich, President of Wineman Technology.

Download Wineman Technology's latest technical resources for free, such as:

New Add-On Tool for LabVIEW and Technical Presentations at NIWeek 2018

This year at NIWeek, Wineman Technology is announcing the TestScript Free Python/LabVIEW Connector – a free downloadable tool that easily integrates Python programming language with LabVIEW. The company is also presenting several technical sessions:

Resource Execution Strategies for Test on Monday, May 21st at the Test Leadership Forum

on at the Test Leadership Forum Data Science in the Operational Technology World on Tuesday, May 22nd from 2:15 PM - 3:15 PM

on from Streamline Your Error Handling With the Error Process Framework on Wednesday, May 23rd from 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM

Visit Wineman Technology this week to see the latest products and HIL demonstrations in booth #819 at NIWeek 2018.

About Wineman Technology

Wineman Technology, Inc. (http://winemantech.com) specializes in test systems and test cell applications with a focus on dynamometer and hydraulic test systems, hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation, and custom test machines. Unlike other companies where test plays a partial role, Wineman Technology's singular focus is the design and development of test equipment for advanced research and development, functional test labs, and manufacturing across a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, medical, and energy.

Product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.

Third-party add-ons for NI software are offered by independent third-party providers who are solely responsible for these products. NI has no responsibility for the performance, product descriptions, specifications, referenced content, or claims or representations of these products or their providers. NI makes no warranty, express or implied, with respect to any products or services of the third-party providers.

