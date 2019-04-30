New ATEX Certified Fans Introduced by Mechatronics Inc.

PRESTON, Wash., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechatronics Inc. announces the introduction of its ATEX certified EC fans in accordance with Directive 2014/34/EU. The ATEX directive addresses component certification for potentially explosive environments. Mechatronics new high-performance energy efficient IP68 rated ATEX certified fans provide a cost-effective solution for new refrigeration system designs. Delivering ATEX certified AC/EC powered fans at a reasonable price, Mechatronics is actively supporting the use of environmentally responsible hydrocarbon refrigerants such as propane or R290 in commercial refrigeration systems and a wide variety of other applications.

Mechatronics ATEX fans were developed with the shift from hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in mind, and the need to provide safe, simple, and affordable fan solutions in a range of fan sizes and performance levels. "We are committed to supporting the development of more efficient and environmentally responsible cooling solutions. HFC refrigerants have been identified by government agencies around the world as a significant contributor to greenhouse gasses and moving away from them to hydrocarbon refrigerants like propane or R290 is an investment in our future. Mechatronics ATEX fans are a simple design solution for new refrigeration systems that incorporate environmentally responsible refrigerants" said Tom Koetje, Technical Sales Manager at Mechatronics Inc. ATEX certified fans can be considered for use in a wide range of applications including merchandisers, coolers, chillers, ice-cream makers, bar tops, salad bars, freezers, heat pumps, chemical storage, and oil & gas equipment, and air conditioners.

Mechatronics ATEX fans are available in frame sizes from 60mm to 172mm, with some models compatible with global input voltages (100-240VAC). Incorporating refrigerants like R290 in new systems can present new design challenges, Mechatronics ATEX certified fans provide a simple and efficient solution that can help speed agency approval.

For more information about ATEX certified fans from Mechatronics and performance options on specific models please visit https://www.mechatronics.com/products/atex-fans.php or contact a Mechatronics Sales Representative. To find immediate pricing, and product availability please contact one of our authorized distributors: https://www.mechatronics.com/sales/

