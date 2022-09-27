New Atlanta Facility Seeks to Make Diagnostics More Available, Affordable

Integrated supply chain, reduced bottlenecks among featured innovations

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CorDx, a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of diagnostics and medical devices, recently unveiled a new OEM and contract manufacturing facility here with innovations designed to make medical diagnostic products more accessible and affordable for healthcare professionals and families alike.

The manufacturing facility, which began development in April 2022, features CorDx's proprietary, vertically integrated supply chain, an innovation that surpasses the distributed supply chain found in many diagnostics manufacturers in reliability. The state-of-the-art facility focuses on the end-to-end manufacture of lateral flow diagnostics, including the injection molding of cassettes, and dry room kitting and assembly. It features 33,600 sq. ft. of warehouse, manufacturing, and assembly areas. CorDx's OEM manufacturing services include design and engineering of diagnostics and related equipment.

Because CorDx owns its supply chain from bottom to top, it is able to deliver both contract and OEM manufacturing clients benefits such as:

Quality Control: Each stage of CorDx's supply chain operation is optimized to maintain the quality standards CorDx is known for.

The facility is expected to create 200 new jobs in Atlanta in 2022. As CorDx expands throughout the U.S., it expects to create at least 10,000 U.S.-based jobs, at least 1,000 of which will be located in Atlanta.

About CorDx:

From its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CorDx is transforming the global diagnostics industry with innovative R&D solutions, a vertically integrated supply chain, and manufacturing footprints in the United States and around the world. Through its product realization partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies, CorDx develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostics and related tools that empower users to monitor and improve their health. Its proprietary line of diagnostics solutions is recognized by families and medical professionals for their reliability, affordability, and rapid results.

CorDx is a member of the CorDx Union, a biotechnology organization that delivers medical device solutions to healthcare industries and over a billion users in more than 170 countries.

To learn more, visit CorDx.com.

