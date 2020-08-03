New Atlas Ocean Voyages' Max Shore Odysseys Deliver Complete, Guided, Land-And-Sea Luxury Journey

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the small-ship, luxe-adventure cruise brand, today announced MAX SHORE, extended, regional odysseys that include a complimentary, three- to six-day overland adventure during the voyage. These "vacations-within-vacations" bring guests to must-see, inland destinations and landmarks that Atlas is first to offer in the cruise industry. With MAX SHORE, Atlas Ocean Voyages delivers a complete, guided land-and-sea luxury experience so adventurers can immerse themselves more deeply in the attractions, traditions and excitement surrounding the Black Sea and the Holy Land. Consistent with Atlas' All Inclusive All the Way style, air and land transportation, lodging, meals and beverages are included on MAX SHORE voyages. Furthermore, Travel Advisors who book their clients on 2021 MAX SHORE odysseys will receive a $500 or $750 gift card now – and 15 percent commission at time of their clients' sailing – known as GET PAID NOW.

"No other cruise brand offers an included, multi-day overland adventure like Atlas Ocean Voyages does with MAX SHORE," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Essentially, we've combined two unforgettable, travel experiences – a luxury cruise and a fascinating land tour – into one without compromising either. Usually, tour extensions are at an additional cost and require more days pre- or post-cruise, but MAX SHORE includes the extended, overland adventure for guests without having to extend their travel time."

Atlas Ocean Voyages remains committed to supporting Travel Advisors with GET PAID NOW. Travel Advisors immediately receive a $750 or $500 gift card for each deposited booking in a Suite or Veranda/Horizon/Adventure stateroom, respectively, plus earn 15 percent commission when their clients sail. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages' GET PAID NOW, Travel Advisors can visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/partneroffers.

"The great thing about MAX SHORE is that they are sold as one commissionable package with everything included," said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. "We've seamlessly wrapped cruise, land adventures, cultural immersions and transportation in one complete package for Travel Advisors to sell. It's a great value and Travel Advisors GET PAID NOW and earn a great commission."

Adventurers and like-spirited travelers currently have a choice of two fascinating 2021 MAX SHORE odysseys aboard World Navigator, launching in July 2021, with more to be announced. The 16-night "Black Sea in Full" MAX SHORE, departing July 28, 2021, from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, will delve into Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Georgia, and Russia, and include an exclusive three-day/two-night overland adventure from Odessa to Kiev and Pripyat, Ukraine, to explore and overnight in the country's vibrant capital city and in the infamous Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. The power plant, where a reactor suffered a catastrophic failure in 1986, has since been designated safe for escorted visitors and Atlas Ocean Voyages is the first cruise brand to bring this unique experience to adventurers and trailblazers. Black Sea MAX SHORE guests also will transit the Dardanelles and Bosporus straits and overnight at Sochi, Russia, as well as call at Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Nessebar, Bulgaria; Bucharest (Constanta), Romania; Novorossiysk, Russia; Batumi, Georgia; and Sinop and Amasra, Turkey, and conclude with an overnight in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 24-night "Comprehensive Anatolia & The Holy Land" MAX SHORE, departing August 13, 2021, will immerse guests in the historic cultural and trade crucible of Europe, Western Asia, and Jordan, starting with an overnight in Istanbul. World Navigator will then circumnavigate the Levantine Sea to Athens (Piraeus), calling at Troy (Kepez), Bozcaada, Dikili, Esphesus (Kusadasi), Bodrum, Marmaris, Fethieye, Kekova Island, and Demre, Turkey; Patmos and Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Limassol, Cyprus; and Cairo (Port Said) and Alexandria, Egypt. At Ashdod, Israel, guests depart on a six-day/five-night MAX SHORE caravan journey through Israel and Jordan, where they will marvel at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Petra; head off-road with a local Bedouin team for desert glamping under the stars; and delve into the rich history and cultures found in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Jaffa, Masada, and Madaba on this carefully guided expedition.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive, luxury cruise brand defined by simple elegance and will deliver authentic, thrilling, and once-in-a-lifetime adventures in the world's most extraordinary and remote destinations aboard World Navigator, a new, safe, clean and green, small expedition ship. World Navigator will embark on her inaugural 2021 year, sailing seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, and Black and Mediterranean Seas in the summer, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in winter 2021/22.

Adventurers, fun seekers and like-spirited travelers will find community aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' safe, small, luxury expedition ships and revel in welcoming and lively venues to share their day's exploits. Guests indulge in 98 luxe suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony.

All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include complimentary round-trip air travel from major U.S. and Canada gateways; prepaid gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary; international gourmet dining; coffee and tea service; and onboard binoculars and butler service in suites.

Safety is at the core of Atlas Ocean Voyages' Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B certified expedition ships, and all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures are being incorporated into their design. World Navigator's construction in Portugal is on schedule, and sister-ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer will join the fleet before the end 2023.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is also committed to preserving the breathtaking locales and waters that its ships visit for future generations to enjoy, and is among the first to employ the latest conservation and sustainability technologies, including a hybrid power management and propulsion system that maximizes fuel efficiency and consumes as low as one-fifth the fuel compared to conventional cruise ship systems. Additionally, World Navigator and her sister ships utilize underwater, forward-looking sonar to confidently navigate coastal, harbor and icy polar waters, and feature an alternate hydrojet propulsion system, which helps the ship quietly cruise up to five knots without disturbing marine wildlife for incomparable up-close encounters.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com and follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages). Travel Advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure journey.

