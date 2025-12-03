New ATRI Research Expands Insights on the Scale and Causes of Growing Trucking Litigation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today released new research on the scope of tort litigation in the trucking industry and the factors that influence case outcomes. Also included are new updates on third-party litigation financing, carrier policies and procedures that impact the likelihood of lawsuits, whether Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations represent full compliance or minimum standards, and a new plaintiff focus on product liability suits.

Using a variety of federal and industry litigation data sources, the research analyzes six years of truck tort cases. In 2022 alone, the report estimates that there were 12,817 state truck-tractor tort cases, as many as 147 of which were improperly prevented from reaching federal court – where cases are often more protected from potential bias. The largest half of awards – those most damaging to the industry – rose at an average rate of 5.7 percent per year.

The report identifies numerous factors that statistically lead to higher awards, including types of negligence (such as improper hiring or onboarding) and injuries (such as moderate and severe traumatic brain injury). It found that settlements were lower than verdicts in cases with awards of $5 million or more but higher than verdicts with awards under $1 million. Three types of alleged negligence were statistically correlated with defense victories, including improper turn, improper merge, and failure to yield.

Trial strategies were analyzed, and it was discovered that counterclaims – where evidence of plaintiff negligence was presented – did not result in statistically lower awards, underscoring jury bias faced by motor carriers. Nonmedical awards were more than 10 times higher than medical awards in 17.8 percent of cases, indicating the presence of exaggerated nonmedical claims.

"Both frivolous and excess litigation pose grave challenges to the trucking industry today. They drain significant time and resources that could otherwise be spent on improving industry operations and safety," said Nathan J. Meisgeier, Werner Enterprises President and Chief Legal Officer. "ATRI's data-driven insights on case outcomes are a valuable resource for decisionmakers."

"ATRI's report underscores the need for fair and balanced reforms to the legal system and the importance of remaining vigilant in this challenging legal environment," said Renee Amar, Louisiana Motor Transport Association Executive Director. "Its assessment of the current litigation environment serves as an important wake-up call for policymakers."

The full report is available on ATRI's website here.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe and efficient transportation system.

