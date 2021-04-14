New Atrium Health Plaza Increases Services for Region's Heart Patients

"With this innovative medical plaza, we're extending our mission of bringing health, hope and healing for all – even further," said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. "As we continue to grow our footprint, this state-of-the art facility will be a destination center for anyone seeking the best specialty physicians in the country. Featuring our nationally ranked Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, together with other top ranked specialties, we designed our medical plaza with the intention to be an easy-to-access location with the very latest technology."

Kenilworth Medical Plaza I will be the new flagship location for Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, bringing many of its outpatient services under one roof. Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute – Kenilworth includes five floors of complex specialty care services.

"Opening Sanger's flagship location marks a key milestone in an ongoing journey that began over 50 years ago, when the late Dr. Francis Robicsek founded the Sanger Clinic," said Dr. Geoffrey Rose, president of Sanger. "Dr. Robicsek's vision – to have a practice in which providers from various disciplines would collaborate and deliver innovative care for all – will come to realization in our new space. While approaches to cardiovascular care have changed over the years, our commitment to best serving the needs of our patients has never varied. This new space at Kenilworth Medical Plaza places the patient at the center of the care model, making access to the highest quality of cardiovascular care readily available."

The new medical plaza offers:



Advanced cardiovascular imaging capabilities, all in one location. The new space includes a comprehensive outpatient cardiovascular imaging facility with advanced modalities, including cardiac CT and MRI, all located in one location.

Expanded virtual care offerings. With a continued commitment to delivering innovative care, teams will have access to the new Cardiovascular Virtual Care Center, where data from wearable devices and other innovations in care delivery will be best integrated with everyday care.

The only center in the region dedicated to athletes. The Center for Sports Cardiology– a collaboration between Sanger and Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute – will house a range of services, such as sports-specific cardiovascular testing and lifestyle and nutrition coaching.

Expanded wellness facilities. A new 13,000 square-foot advanced cardiac rehabilitation and wellness center will offer triple the amount of space in its new location.

Access to a "whole-health approach." With the new facility comes the opportunity to provide nutrition and healthy cooking techniques to community partners and patients. A state-of-the-art demonstration kitchen will enable teams to share a hands-on approach to heart-healthy eating.

Support for advancing research and innovation. With the new Center for Cardiovascular Research and the Center for Cardiovascular Care Transformation, teams will have dedicated spaces to foster the development and implementation of advances in care delivery.

Enhanced opportunities for continuing education. Teams will have access to a 150-seat auditorium, providing the opportunity for professional conferences and events to advance cardiovascular education.

Teams will have access to a 150-seat auditorium, providing the opportunity for professional conferences and events to advance cardiovascular education. Streamlined access to efficient care. Comprehensive outpatient clinics in the new location are integrated across disciplines, enabling care teams to work seamlessly together in evaluating patients.

In addition to sub-specialty services ranging from electrophysiology to heart failure care, the plaza will also house outpatient services, such as lab work and pre-operative evaluation. Each of the more than 250 exam rooms are also outfitted with video visit technology, enabling providers to perform virtual visits with patients and connect with other specialists.

"Patients who would previously have made multiple appointments in different locations will be able to receive the care they need efficiently within one facility," said Dr. Scott Lindblom, senior medical director of Atrium Health's Adult Medical Specialties Division. "Through the plaza's thoughtful design, we've set our clinical teams up for success and increased collaboration across different medical specialties."

The creation of Kenilworth Medical Plaza has been supported by the gifts of generous patients. Areas of support include:

$2 million toward the advancement of pulmonary medicine from Jan and Edward J. Brown III , chair of the Atrium Health Board of Directors. The Jan & Ed Brown Center for Pulmonary Medicine is housed on the third floor of Kenilworth Medical Plaza I.

toward the advancement of pulmonary medicine from , chair of the Atrium Health Board of Directors. The Jan & Ed Brown Center for Pulmonary Medicine is housed on the third floor of Kenilworth Medical Plaza I. $2 million toward cardiovascular care transformation from the California -based William, Jeff, and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation. The William H. Gross Family Innovation Center is housed on the fifth floor of Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute – Kenilworth, located within Kenilworth Medical Plaza I.

toward cardiovascular care transformation from the -based William, Jeff, and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation. The William H. Gross Family Innovation Center is housed on the fifth floor of Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute – Kenilworth, located within Kenilworth Medical Plaza I. $1 million toward the creation of the comprehensive cardiovascular imaging facility from Felix Sabates . The Felix Sabates Family Advanced Imaging Center is located on the second floor of Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute – Kenilworth, located within Kenilworth Medical Plaza I.

Kenilworth Medical Plazas I and II are located at 1237 Harding Place and 1225 Harding Place in Charlotte, which is less than a mile from Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

To celebrate the grand opening of the facility, the community is invited to virtually attend the Kenilworth Medical Plaza Virtual Grand Opening occurring at 11 a.m., on April 17, 2021.

Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute continues to evolve by recruiting recognized experts who are pushing the boundaries of medicine to improve patient care. With more than 30 care locations and over 200 Sanger providers, patients have convenient access to care close to where they live, as well as the latest innovative treatments and procedures.

About Atrium Health

Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education and compassionate patient care. Atrium Health is an integrated, nonprofit health system with more than 70,000 teammates serving patients at 42 hospitals and more than 1,500 care locations. It provides care under the Wake Forest Baptist Health name in the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, region and Atrium Health Navicent in Georgia. Atrium Health is renowned for its top-ranked pediatric, cancer and heart care, as well as organ transplants, burn treatments and specialized musculoskeletal programs. A recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research, Wake Forest School of Medicine is the academic core of the enterprise, including Wake Forest Innovations, which is advancing new medical technologies and biomedical discoveries. Atrium Health is also a leading-edge innovator in virtual care and mobile medicine, providing care close to home and in the home. Ranked among U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals for cancer treatment and in eight pediatric specialties, Atrium Health has also received the American Hospital Association's Quest for Quality Prize and was the recipient of the 2020 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Health Equity Award for its efforts to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in care. With a commitment to every community it serves, Atrium Health seeks to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all, providing more than $2 billion per year in free and uncompensated care and other community benefits.

