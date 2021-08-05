ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambre & Associates brings on new legal counsel, Associate Attorneys Shelton Marshall and Keleigh Williams, to tackle accident and personal injury cases in Atlanta's metropolitan area. It was determined that Marshall and Williams had the fortitude to advocate for the citizens of Atlanta, adding to the Cambre roster a wealth of legal expertise and personal injury experience.

New Attorneys Strengthen Legal Roster at Cambre & Associates

Shelton Marshall, Esq. attended Florida A&M University College of Law where he was awarded his Juris Doctorate degree. During his graduate career, he served the Miami-Dade County Public Defender's Office and Florida's Eleventh District Court. He volunteered in his community for various organizations including The Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. After earning his license to practice law in the State of Georgia, Attorney Shelton Marshall served as an Assistant Solicitor for Dekalb County, Georgia. Marshall's legal background encompasses personal injury law, contract law and real estate. Attorney Shelton brings to Cambre & Associates an unrelenting will to succeed on behalf of his clients.

Attorney Keleigh Williams' legal career began at the Mississippi College School of Law where she earned her Juris Doctorate. She excelled in her graduate career, attaining a legal acumen that has afforded her honors distinctions throughout her education. Attorney Williams served Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson, Mississippi, researching state statutes and case law to deliver unique legal interpretations. She has dug new roots in Georgia with a goal of obtaining justice and recovery for personal injury victims in the Atlanta Metro Area. Keleigh Williams, Esq. is licensed to practice law in the state of Georgia and has been a positive addition to the Cambre team.

"The combined skillsets of our new associate attorneys will fortify what was already an impressive legal team. There is strength in numbers and this new growth empowers all of us to give each case our full attention and best effort. We're happy to be joined by Attorney Marshall and Attorney Williams," shares Founding Partner Glenn Cambre.

Cambre & Associates continues to offer the Atlanta community exemplary service rooted in integrity and bringing about satisfactory results. The law firm is comprised of personal injury attorneys, case managers, intake specialists and administrative staff. New Associate Attorneys Shelton Marshall and Keleigh Williams are in good company among Senior Associate Attorney Rachel Green, Senior Litigation Attorney Cassie Preston and Associate Attorney Areion Gamble, led by Founder Glenn Cambre and Managing Partner Hannah Moore.

To learn more, please visit www.GlennCambre.com.

Press Contact

Chidere Igwe

[email protected]e.com

470-870-7716

Related Images

attorney-shelton-marshall-attorney.png

Attorney Shelton Marshall & Attorney Keleigh Williams

New Attorneys Strengthen Legal Roster at Cambre & Associates

SOURCE Cambre & Associates