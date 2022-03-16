NEW ATTRACTION OFFERS NEW ORLEANS HISTORY WITH A "VUE"

Vue Orleans, features New Orleans' first 360-degree view of the Mississippi River and the city's landscape. Tweet this

"For years we've been gathering stories from local historians, artists, musicians, Mardi Gras Indians, and chefs, leaders of business and leaders second lines, all with the goal to curate a state-of-the-art cultural experience and share the real story of New Orleans – what it was, what it is and what it all means," said Paul Flower, Developer of Vue Orleans. "Vue Orleans is a fresh look at one of the world's most historic and beloved cities and we are proud to finally unveil this unique experience."

Before stepping into the Vue Orleans entrance, guests begin an immersive journey by entering through a towering display at the foot of Canal Street highlighting the individuals that create the vibrant daily life of New Orleans. Ground-floor exhibits feature a visual explosion of local artwork and the opportunity to interact with personalities pulled straight from the pages of history books – including Henriette De Lisle, a free woman of color, activist and nun; Giacomo Cusimano, Italian immigrant and pasta maker; and Tillie Karnofsky, Jewish immigrant and early supporter of Louis Armstrong – all brought to life by actors on life-sized touchscreens.

Additional experiences include:

Get a taste of the history of New Orleans cuisine served up hot at the Story Café, led by PBS Chef Kevin Belton and cookbook author and "Louisiana Eats!" host, Poppy Tooker ,

Try a hand at virtually piloting a river boat through sharp turns and whirling river currents of the Mississippi River and earn a pilot pin,

"Zoom in" and see the landscape of the city on a virtual "vue finder" located along side breathtaking real-life views,

Mix and match costumes with a digital outfitter and leave with a souvenir photo in full regalia,

Ride an elevator through the history of New Orleans – showcasing three centuries of events and personalities in thirty-four floors!

Timed tickets to Vue Orleans are currently available for purchase for $30 at www.VueOrleans.com.

Vue Orleans is located at 2 Canal Street in New Orleans. For more information about Vue Orleans, including hours of operation, private event rentals and more, please visit www.VueOrleans.com. Stay up to date on the latest news and happenings by following along on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT VUE NEW ORLEANS:

Opened in 2022, Vue Orleans is a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor observatory and cultural exhibit featuring the only 360-degree panoramic riverfront views of New Orleans and beyond. Bringing together hundreds of local historians, artists, musicians, Mardi Gras Indians, chefs, actors, filmmakers to collaborate and create a state-of-the-art experience, Vue Orleans offers a behind-the-scenes celebration of New Orleans's unique culture. For more information, please visit www.VueOrleans.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

