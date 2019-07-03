New Attraction Pass Shows Pierce County Visitors the Mountain, the City and the Sea… At a Discount

With the purchase of a Mountain City Sea Attraction Pass, visitors pay one price – a 40 percent discount from regular admission – and then have three days from the time of activation to visit as many participating attractions as they like.

Participating attractions include:

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum at Point Defiance Park

Foss Waterway Seaport Museum

LeMay Collections at Marymount

Mt. Rainier Gondola at Crystal Mountain

at Crystal Mountain Museum of Glass

Washington State History Museum

History Museum Tacoma Art Museum

"When visitors ask us how they should experience this region, we tell them they'll miss out if they don't get at least a taste of the mountain, the city and the sea," said Dean Burke, president and CEO of Travel Tacoma + Pierce County. "There's such a unique, diverse landscape here that you won't find anywhere else. You wouldn't go into a three-story museum and only take a glance at the first floor. That's how we feel about seeing our big three: Mountain, City and Sea."

Burke describes the pass as a to-do list for visitors. "You'll see Tacoma's waterfront, stare at the craggy face of Mount Rainier and experience our history, glass art and classic cars. You might feel exhausted when you go home, but you'll think, 'I wouldn't have changed a thing.'"

The Mountain City Sea Attraction Pass is $65 for adults (ages 13-64), $40 for children (6-12) and $55 for seniors (65+). Purchase at www.traveltacoma.com/attraction-pass/. Passes are valid for three days once activated. Passes may be activated up to 90 days after purchase, making ideal gifts.

Find Travel Tacoma's recommendation for how to visit all participating attractions in three days at www.traveltacoma.com/tours/itineraries/3-day/your-pass-to-exploration/.

