New Audio Technology With Sound So Beautiful, It Moves Listeners to Tears of Joy

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer entertaining, Rembrandt Laboratories has launched the Model V, a visually beautiful luxury home speaker system with superior audio quality using new, patent-pending technology that will bring music to life in a way that listeners have to hear to believe.

Rembrandt Laboratories

When music lovers listen to a song on the Rembrandt Model V, they'll hear the singer's voice with so much clarity and detail that every little cry in the singer's voice comes forward. And the voice does not sound like its coming from the speakers, but rather standing out in front of them. If listeners close their eyes, they will swear the artist is right there.

Drums come through with such a punch that listeners will think they are in the room. Strings, guitar, cello, and violin are so realistic. The piano is crisp and clear. The tambourine in "Hey Jude" by The Beatles will trick listeners into looking for the live performance right there in front of them, and then they'll smile and just sit back and enjoy their favorite song like they are listening to it for the first time.

"My goal in designing the Model V was to create an emotional experience for listeners unlike anything currently on the market," said Ray Imblum, Founder, Rembrandt Laboratories. "Like a Rembrandt painting that makes you feel like you're stepping into the scene, our speakers offer the kind of performance that brings tears to your eyes, gets you to your feet in excitement, and takes you back to the moment when you first heard that song."

"During a live demo in a person's home, a woman asked to hear a musical piece called Pachebels Canon. She was so moved by what she heard, she cried. She explained that it was more beautiful than she had ever heard before," said Imblum. "That is why we designed this speaker system. The listening experience becomes an emotional experience. You fall in love with your music like never before."

Rembrandt Laboratories strategically employed a Distributed Mode driver and refined a new patent-pending resonance chamber technology to achieve its goals of realism. The driver works on a physics principle known as "Distributed Mode," which excites a sophisticated laminated disk using a wave theory known as "Bending Waves." Their research developed a custom multi-chambered cavity to enhance the Distributed Mode phenomena. This patent-pending technology results in a product with superb realism, high fidelity, and great imaging.

The mid-century modern-inspired speaker system was created out of tulip popular — the same material used to create violins and cellos — the substantial, cross-grain damped construction with no parallel walls brings out the tones of the sound. Each unit is "aged" with 100 hours of power-on play before shipping. Like an instrument, the result is a vibrant, unrestricted sound wave that perfectly recreates the subtle details that take a performance from "good" to "unmissable."

Imblum is a veteran electronic engineer, mechanical engineer, and physicist with 47 years of experience creating award-winning products. He has designed products for DEC, NASA, AVID, Lockheed, and Raytheon as well as used his wave theory physics to develop several Planar Audio drivers, Wave Guides, Resonators, Line Arrays and DSPs. He also won the Connect Program "Best High-Tech Product of the Year" award in 1996. The audio system he created for the military to alert personnel to danger was chosen as best product among 170 others reviewed.

The Rembrandt Model V speaker system has a built-in amplifier that is precisely matched to the speaker drivers and provides a plug and play form that is easy to set up and allows even smartphone sources to drive robust volume levels. Its unique elements ensure it fills the home with rich, detailed sound production where other speakers fall short. The best part? The system is contained within two beautifully designed speakers and is available for a fraction of the cost of most high-end home speaker systems. Traditionally, obtaining sound even close to the Rembrandt's system required an assortment of equipment and a costly price tag.

Media and consumers are invited to experience the pure sound and the emotional experience of the Rembrandt Model V at The Home Entertainment Show (T.H.E. Show) held at the Marriott Irvine (7905 Irvine Spectrum Drive, Irvine, California) from June 1 to June 3, 2018. Rembrandt Laboratories will provide private demonstrations in Suite 306.

Rembrandt's Model V stereo speaker system is available for $3,500 at www.rembrandtaudio.com and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. A manufacturer direct limited time 40 percent discount is offered at the show through show time.

About Rembrandt Laboratories

Rembrandt Laboratories is an Audio System Designer and Manufacturer based in Irvine, California dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology to consumers for superior experiences. Its first product, the Model V speaker system, offers a level of unsurpassed realism to those listening to music in the home using patent-pending audio technology. For more information, visit www.rembrandtaudio.com.

Media Contact:

Kristie Tomkins at 310-430-0179, ktomkins@alexapr.com

Related Images

rembrandt-model-v-speaker-front.jpg

Rembrandt Model V Speaker - Front View

rembrandt-model-v-speaker-side-view.jpg

Rembrandt Model V Speaker - Side View

rembrandt-model-v-speaker-back-view.jpg

Rembrandt Model V Speaker - Back View

Related Links

Rembrandt's Website

Rembrandt's Facebook Page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-audio-technology-with-sound-so-beautiful-it-moves-listeners-to-tears-of-joy-300657131.html

SOURCE Rembrandt Laboratories

Related Links

http://www.rembrandtaudio.com

