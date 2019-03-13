New Audiobook Promises to Help Divorcees Get Over Their Trauma in 10 Steps

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Naked Divorce founder Adele Theron has helped thousands of people to heal from the trauma of separation and breakups. Now she's summarizing years of wisdom into a single audiobook, released on 20th March, to help heartbroken listeners get over their divorce in ten critical steps.

This is a subject close to the bone for Adele, who overcame a traumatic divorce of her own after uncovering her husband's 16 affairs, four of them with her close friends. Frustrated by the lack of practical support and advice available to her, Adele developed her own recovery system. She went on to launch Naked Divorce, becoming one of the world's most successful divorce coaches.

While this is Adele's first foray into audio, her previous book, Naked Divorce, was an Amazon bestseller. She's appeared on the BBC and Sky News, and has featured in the magazines Marie Claire, Bliss, and Cosmopolitan. The Get Over Divorce audiobook, released on the International Day of Happiness and narrated by P.J. Roscoe, brings her no-nonsense approach to a growing audience that looks to podcasts and audiobooks for their self-development – and that want to see results fast.

"After my ex-husband and I broke up I felt totally out of control. I was desperate to get a grip on my emotions and my sanity as quickly as possible," says Adele, who went on to develop a successful 21-Day Recovery Program for divorcees. "A therapist told me that only time would heal my pain, that it would take years and years of talking. That wasn't good enough for me. I wanted to take charge of my healing process, and I did. I believe anyone can do that if they're willing and if they know how".

Get Over Divorce will be available for download from 20th March through Kobo, Google, Apple, Amazon and other audiobook resellers. NakedDivorce.com will give away 20 free copies at launch: for a chance to win visit www.nakeddivorce.com/audiobook-get-over-divorce-win-free-copy.

