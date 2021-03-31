New Audioburst Platform Brings Podcasts to Any App

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audioburst , the audio search and delivery platform, today announces the launch of its Platform for Apps, the world's first podcast feed for mobile apps. While providing incremental, recurring revenue for the thousands of app developers looking to increase app monetization, it also offers consumers personalized, up-to-the-minute audio content within their favorite apps.

"At Audioburst, our mission is to champion the entire podcast ecosystem, making content accessible to users while also benefiting creators and publishers," said Amir Hirsh, co-founder and CEO of Audioburst. "With this new product launch, we are taking another step towards achieving that goal. We are bringing a wealth of content to users in their favorite apps, helping podcasts reach new audiences, and driving mobile app engagement and monetization."

Podcasts have gone mainstream in the last year, with over 100 million Americans regularly listening. The Audioburst Platform for Apps capitalizes on this monumental shift in consumer behavior – away from visual content on screens and towards audio content – to layer podcasts, talk radio, and more into apps that don't currently deliver audio content.

From travel and navigation apps to casual games, fitness, music, shopping, and more, adding audio content is the perfect accompanying layer for apps interested in boosting user engagement and retention. An engaging audio player is available for apps interested in introducing audio for the first time via SDK, while apps with an existing player can integrate content via API.

The ability to provide audio-hungry consumers with the content they seek is what drew Zen Labs Fitness, the publisher of one of the world's most popular and highest-rated running apps, C25K®, to Audioburst.

"Audioburst's solution is a great fit for our running community," said Bradley Duong, co-founder at Zen Labs Fitness. "Our users are already out there, trying to improve their physical well-being. Adding a dynamic feed of informative and entertaining podcast highlights helps our runners on their self-improvement journey. We expect this innovative solution to boost user engagement and significantly increase our revenues."

Additionally, Perfect365, the Webby-award winning, augmented reality beauty platform, is incorporating Audioburst's beauty playlist into its app to enrich user experience.

"Since we launched Perfect365, our priority has been to continually integrate the best technology to serve our 100 million users," said Vincent Hsu, VP Business Development for Perfect365. "With Audioburst, our audience now has the added benefit of audio content. What's more, our users don't need to leave the Perfect365 app to receive relevant and timely beauty tips from the hottest beauty podcasts."

Audioburst's AI technology listens to, analyzes, and indexes hundreds of millions of minutes of audio content, including podcasts, radio, and more. This customizable source of content is segmented to short audio clips – or "bursts" – that are then aggregated into playlists. Users enjoy a recommended content stream based on trending topics, past behaviors, and defined interest areas. Content is updated 24/7 from thousands of sources and optimized by Audioburst's patent-pending technology, resulting in the ability to uniquely personalize every experience.

About Audioburst

Audioburst, the Audio Search and Delivery Platform, makes audio content accessible to users, whenever they want it and wherever they are. A powerful suite of APIs and SDK solutions enable app developers, web publishers, automotive companies, and device makers to tap into the world's largest indexed library of fresh talk audio content. Adding a layer of informative, entertaining, and inspiring short-form audio content streams increases the user experience and introduces new monetization opportunities for Audioburst partners such as Hyundai, Samsung, and Flipboard. For more information visit audioburst.com .

