NEW Aussie Select® Specialty Meats--now available presliced

A first-to-market line of DELI-cious ready-to-eat lamb products delivers Pasture Expectations™

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Select Cuts, LLC is excited to announce the expansion of its line of hand-crafted, premium deli meats featuring free-range, pasture-raised Australian lamb: Aussie Select(R). Now available in a 4oz presliced pack, the products are ready to eat and ready to excite today's discerning consumer. Aussie Select also offers whole roasts for foodservice.

Aussie Select Lamb Pastrami, 4oz presliced

American consumers recognize that the provenance of Australian lamb is a marker of quality, extending from the paddock to the plate. With lamb making a strong showing on menus nationwide and becoming a more familiar protein in American homes, it's an optimal time for a premium deli meat featuring all-natural Aussie lamb.

Three Options

The Aussie Select product line-up offers bold, delicious flavors and currently includes:

Agave Rosemary Lamb Ham: 100% pure agave syrup and fragrant fresh rosemary with subtle notes of nutmeg, fennel and garlic

Lamb Pastrami: Seasoned with traditional deli flavors like coarse ground black pepper, coriander and brown sugar, then smoked with hickory and mesquite, yielding a pleasant peppercorn bite with a tender texture

Tikka Masala Lamb Ham: Warm toasted flavors of classic Indian Masala spices, balancing cumin, cardamom, coriander, cinnamon, cloves and nutmegs in a robust rub

The Nitty Gritty

Each product is:

Fully cooked

Available in whole roasts or Pre-Sliced

Free of artificial flavors or colors

Halal-certified

Retail Readiness

Yes, please!



When sampled with consumers, the products fulfilled expectations extremely or very well (86%).



89% of surveyed consumers said they "probably or definitely would buy" and more than one-third reporting that they "definitely would buy" (39%).

Aussie Select lamb products answer the demands of modern consumers:

As concerns around health and wellness, sustainability and transparency continue to dominate, shoppers are drawn to a brand's farm-to-fork story. Aussie Select delivers, offering pure products born of their pure environment.

Aussie Select delivers, offering pure products born of their pure environment. With the general population skewing younger and more multi-cultural, ethnic cuisine has become a staple. The bold, trend-forward flavors of Aussie Select products promise to take taste buds on a global journey.

has become a staple. The bold, trend-forward flavors of Aussie Select products promise to take taste buds on a global journey. Consumers value variety of experience. Lamb charcuterie from Aussie Select offers differentiation that attracts discerning consumers.

Lives are busier and more hectic than ever and there is no slowing the desire for products that provide convenience, without sacrificing taste or quality. Today's consumers may be time-constrained, but they are still open to experimentation.

The Aussie Difference

Aussie Select is the only ready-to-eat lamb charcuterie. The line tells a compelling story of lamb raised on wide-open pastures, naturally fed and given no artificial additives or hormone growth promotants.

About Us

World Select Cuts is a U.S.-based company that is more than 50 percent women-owned. World Select Cuts includes experts in the Australian meat industry, culinary trailblazers with award-winning records of success in retail and restaurants, and visionary industry leaders in F&B marketing.

