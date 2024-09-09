New Authentic Asia Frozen Meals Deliver Genuine Asian Flavors

Innovative Two-Tray Packaging Enhances Taste and Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic Asia has announced the launch of a new, innovative line of single-serve frozen meals highlighting authentic, regional flavors of Asia, restaurant-quality ingredients and at-home convenience.

Authentic Asia has launched a new, innovative line of single-serve frozen meals highlighting authentic, regional flavors of Asia. The entrees include Orange Chicken (Chen Pi Ji) made with breaded white meat chicken chunks, fried rice, mixed vegetables and a tangy orange sauce. The new Authentic Asia entrees from Bellisio Foods feature a takeout-style design and a unique two-tray single-serve package. The innovative packaging allows rice and noodles to cook separately from the protein, sauce and vegetables, ensuring authentic taste and texture with a takeout-style experience at home. Thai Style Coconut Curry Chicken (Khoa Soi) is made with white meat chicken, Thai-inspired noodles and a Northern Thai-inspired coconut curry sauce. The new Authentic Asia frozen entrees from Bellisio Foods were developed in collaboration with chefs across the globe, using high-quality, traditional ingredients and sauces sourced directly from Asia. The Authentic Asia Fried Rice (Bokkeum-Bap) is made with rice, kimchi, stir-fried vegetables and a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce.

The new Authentic Asia entrees from Bellisio Foods deliver a delicious and convenient dining experience through a takeout-style design and a unique two-tray single-serve package. The innovative packaging allows rice and noodles to cook separately from the protein, sauce and vegetables, ensuring each meal maintains authentic taste and texture and provides consumers a takeout-style experience with the ease of the microwave.

"Our new single-serve meals are crafted to bring the rich, genuine flavors of Asia directly to your table," said Anat Julintron, CEO of Bellisio Foods, the U.S.-based subsidiary of Thai-based Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF). "We have focused on maintaining the integrity of traditional recipes while incorporating modern packaging innovations to enhance at-home dining. Additionally, the packaging is designed to address busy lifestyles with on-the-go meals for easy consumption."

Authentic Asia's newest meals feature seven recipes inspired by Thailand, China and Korea, allowing consumers to "Taste the Adventure" of a variety of Asian cuisines:

Thai Style Coconut Curry Chicken (inspired by Khoa Soi ) – White meat chicken, Thai-inspired noodles and a Northern Thai-inspired coconut curry sauce

) – White meat chicken, Thai-inspired noodles and a Northern Thai-inspired coconut curry sauce Thai Basil Stir Fried Beef (inspired by Pad Kaprao) – Seasoned beef crumbles, jasmine rice, green beans, roasted red peppers, chilis and a bold Thai basil sauce

Drunken Noodles (inspired by Pad Kee Mao) – Thai-inspired rice noodles, vegetables and a spicy Thai chili sauce

Sichuan-Inspired Chicken (inspired by Gong Bao Ji Ding) – White meat chicken, rice, green beans, carrots, onions and a spicy Sichuan sauce

sauce Orange Chicken (inspired by Chen Pi Ji ) – Breaded white meat chicken chunks, fried rice, mixed vegetables and a tangy orange sauce

) – Breaded white meat chicken chunks, fried rice, mixed vegetables and a tangy orange sauce Korean Inspired Beef Noodles (inspired by Jajangmyeon) – Korean-inspired noodles, seasoned beef patty crumbles, onions, cabbage and a sweet & savory bean sauce

Kimchi Fried Rice (inspired by Bokkeum-Bap) – Rice, kimchi, stir-fried vegetables and a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce

CPF has more than a century of success in the food industry and continues to honor its tradition of culinary excellence and innovation. Developed in collaboration with chefs across the globe, the new Authentic Asia recipes feature high-quality, traditional ingredients, with sauces sourced directly from Asia.

"Today's consumers are seeking more adventurous flavors in the frozen aisle," said Jeff Tuttle, Senior Vice President of Brands at Bellisio Foods. "Our deep-rooted connection to Thailand allows us to bring truly authentic tastes right to your home. It's remarkable that the essence of distant places can now be enjoyed at your dining table—an experience made possible through our unique innovation."

The new Authentic Asia single-serve meals will be available in the grocer's freezer section nationwide, including major retailers such as Walmart, Meijer, and Hy-Vee.

For more information on Authentic Asia's new product line and to find a retailer near you, visit the website at www.authenticasiausa.com.

About Bellisio Foods and Charoen Pokphand Foods

Bellisio Foods Inc. is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing frozen food companies, with a rich 30-year history of providing quality, innovative food tailored to consumer tastes and lifestyles. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Bellisio Foods produces more than 400 products spanning a wide variety of frozen food categories, including single and multi-serve entrees, snacks, and side dishes. Bellisio markets these products under its Michelina's and Authentic Asia brands, as well as under licensed brands such as Boston Market, Atkins, and White Castle. The company also co-manufactures private label retail and foodservice products.

Bellisio Foods Inc. is a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Foods based in Bangkok, Thailand. CP Foods is Southeast Asia's largest player in the agro-industrial food sector with a focus on world class food production through innovation, responsible procurement and transportation and vertical integration. CP Foods is dedicated to being the "Kitchen of the World" by consistently delivering taste and quality sustainably.

For more information, visit www.bellisiofoods.com.

Contact:

Tom Lindell

For Bellisio Foods

612.747.6414

[email protected]

