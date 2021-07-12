New Autism Center Opens in Avon

AVON, Indiana, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman ABA Autism Center, an Indiana founded company, just announced their move to a new center in Avon, Indiana. Bierman ABA provides center-based care for children with autism between the ages of 2 to 8. Services include diagnostic testing, ABA therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy.

Bierman ABA Autism Center, 5250 E US Hwy 36, Avon officially opened it's doors on July 12th, 2021.

This new facility will have multiple rooms designed to enhance one-on-one therapy sessions, as well as playrooms and outdoors space to build gross and fine motor skills.

In addition to intensive therapy services, Bierman ABA offers family resources and training on ABA therapy. Bierman's clinical team focuses on everyday successes that lead to long-term successes:

Communication skills/speech and language skills

Transition support into school and other community settings

Peer and family interaction/social skills

Appropriate play/leisure skills

Functional living skills/life skills

Fine motor and gross motor skills

Cooperation skills

Potty training

At the announcement, Chrissy Barosky, Bierman's Chief Clinical Officer, stated, "it is such an exciting opportunity to move to this new space and further our dedication to serve the children of Avon and the surrounding Hendricks County. By moving to this new location, we can further our commitment to provide the highest quality of care in a safe and engaging environment. Our goal is to meet each child where they are and to be a trusted partner for their whole family"

This center accepts a variety of health insurances.

About Bierman ABA Autism Center

Founded in 2006, Bierman ABA is a leading provider of intensive research-based ABA therapy to children with Autism. Bierman ABA has multiple locations in Indiana, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Arizona. ABA is considered to be the 'gold standard' treatment for Autism Spectrum disorders by the Surgeon General and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Therapy programs are individualized and are implemented on a one-on-one basis with a therapist overseen by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). Focusing on outcomes-based clinical excellence, Bierman ABA is dedicated to measurement and consistent improvement with the goal of fusing science and learning to accelerate progress and transform lives. To date, Bierman ABA has graduated more than a 100 children from its therapy programs.

