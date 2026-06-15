New Autism Clinic for Young Children Opening in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, June 16 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 501 8th Street Southwest in Altoona, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

Using positive reinforcement, ABA therapy helps children with autism build skills – from communication to social interaction – and prepare to succeed in a school environment. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to improve essential skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, ABA therapy, and family support and counseling.

"Caravel's mission is to change lives," explained CEO Mike Miller. "We are investing in new clinics in communities like Altoona to make it easier for families to find the resources they need. Our autism specialists create customized therapy programs that help each child reach his or her greatest potential."

According to the CDC's latest estimate, one in 31 children is on the autism spectrum. "As clinicians who specialize in working with children with autism, we understand how important it is to provide access to services in the early developmental years," explained Caravel's Altoona Clinic Director

Alexis Alvarez, MA, BCBA, LBA. "We're excited to be expanding our footprint in the Des Moines area so that more local families can access the diagnostic and therapeutic services they need."

For more information about autism services for children or employment opportunities with Caravel, call 515-690-6228 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health