New Auto Dealership Set To Open In Mounds View

The Bear Lot will offer a unique car buying experience and will include several benefits not usually associated with used car purchases. Those benefits include warranties and guarantees on every vehicle sold – many vehicles will qualify for lifetime warranties. All sales are based on a one-price, non-commissioned approach. Additionally, the dealership will ship any vehicle anywhere in the U.S.

The Bear Lot will service all makes and models and will offer a host of benefits to their service customers including lifetime warranties on brakes, tires and batteries for all customers who perform routine maintenance with the dealership.

Richard Herod III, owner and operator of the Bear Lot is also a part owner of White Bear Mitsubishi in White Bear Lake, MN and is looking forward to launching his next endeavor, saying, "We'll be applying all the great things we've learned at our White Bear store about what makes car buyers happy and satisfied to the way we do business at the Bear Lot."

Contact: Zoe Singer

Phone: (507) 220-1378

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Bear Lot