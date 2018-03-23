New Auto Recall Search Tool Launches to Enhance Outreach and Notification to Vehicle Owners

This search tool, available at www.freeautorecallsearch.org, is a result of a partnership among the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers – which together represent 99 percent of automakers in the United States – and Carfax, provider of vehicle history-based products trusted by buyers, sellers and owners of used cars.

The search portal will allow authorized users to search for open recalls for up to 10,000 vehicles at once and get results usually within a matter of seconds. This capability is an important tool in collective, continuing efforts to increase recall participation rates. According to current Carfax research, more than 57 million vehicles on U.S. roads have unfixed recalls, despite the fact that voluntary recall remedies are completed free of charge to the consumer.

"The industry's highest priority is safety," said Mitch Bainwol, president and CEO of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers. "Research has told us that nationwide, 93 percent of those who had heard about a safety recall on their vehicle learned about it from the automaker and new vehicle dealer communications. Establishing this portal is another step in working to inform customers to take action and address open recalls."

The Vehicle Recall Search Service will serve commercial and governmental entities, complementing resources already available to dealers, insurers and individual car owners. Authorized, registered users can access open recall information through the new search portal free of charge.

"Together, the industry has created a tool that will continue to put safety first for every consumer," said John Bozzella, CEO and President of the Association of Global Automakers. "The auto recall search tool is an exciting development that will help dealers, DMVs, and insurers inform consumers about vehicles with open safety recalls. Automakers continue to make safety a top priority and this tool will help connect consumers to this critical information."

"For decades, Carfax has made alerting consumers and dealers about open recalls a top priority," said Dick Raines, president of Carfax. "We provide thousands of Carfax Advantage dealers with regular open recall reports on their inventory and millions of drivers use our free myCarfax.com service and mobile app to stay on top of recalls. This great partnership helps put open recall information in the hands of many others who share our collective goal of increasing public safety by getting more recalled cars fixed."

Establishing a service to perform large batch searches will help commercial and governmental entities that routinely deal with the public to remind drivers of open recalls. For example, insurance companies could include open recall reminders with their policy mailings and state licensing offices could include open recall reminders in renewal notices.

This additional VIN search tool will supplement the extensive efforts by individual automakers and the industry to help inform the public about getting vehicle recalls remedied.

About the Auto Alliance

The Auto Alliance is a trade association representing 12 automakers. Together, our mission is to promote policies that allow automakers the freedom and control to build cars and light trucks that are safe, reliable, energy-efficient, clean and smart — all so our customers can enjoy greater peace of mind as they go about their daily lives. Visit www.autoalliance.org.

About The Association of Global Automakers

The Association of Global Automakers represents international motor vehicle manufacturers, original equipment suppliers, and other automotive-related trade associations. We work with industry leaders, legislators, and regulators to create the kind of public policy that improves vehicle safety, encourages technological innovation, and protects our planet. Our goal is to foster a competitive environment in which more vehicles are designed and built to enhance Americans' quality of life. For more information, visit www.globalautomakers.org.

About Carfax

Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), is trusted by the automotive industry to help acquire, advertise, retail and service used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive solutions like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ that build consumer confidence. Carfax owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Become a Carfax Advantage™ dealer at www.carfaxonline.com or call 888-788-7715. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

