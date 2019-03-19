New Automated Sampling Solution for Volatile Organic Compounds Analysis

The Thermo Scientific TriPlus 500 Gas Chromatography Headspace Autosampler is designed for high sample throughput and low cost-per-sample for routine VOCs analysis by pharmaceutical, food safety and environmental scientists. Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing its new system during the 2019 Pittsburgh Conference & Exposition (Pittcon 2019), being held March 17-21, at Booth #2632 at the Pennsylvania Conference Center, Philadelphia.

"Through our work with regulated, routine laboratories, we've come to understand how crucial it is to have reliable and easy-to-use headspace sample preparation," said Morten Bern, senior director and general manager, gas chromatography, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The TriPlus 500 Gas Chromatography Headspace Autosampler platform contains innovations that can provide a scalable and regulatory-compliant, high-throughput sampling solution that adheres to global standards for data quality and supports laboratories conducting essential VOC analysis of medicines, food and environmental samples."

"As a contract lab, we must deliver high-quality results within a short timeframe to meet client timelines to get products to market," said Dr. Dujuan Lu, technical client manger/global lead, extractable and leachable (E&L) testing, SGS. "The TriPlus 500 Gas Chromatography Headspace Autosampler system has proven to be both robust and reliable and allowed us to efficiently conduct volatile E&L analysis and residual solvent applications."

The TriPlus 500 Gas Chromatography Headspace Autosampler platform is designed to provide:

Top performance for confidence in data reproducibility and sample integrity.

for confidence in data reproducibility and sample integrity. Automated 24/7 operation for results with minimal operational expense.

for results with minimal operational expense. Validated method transfer capabilities , which help streamline method conversion.

, which help streamline method conversion. Effective purging to practically eliminate the residual signal of heavier and polar compounds, for minimal carryover.

of heavier and polar compounds, for minimal carryover. Reliable results and injection repeatability through advanced pressure control in both the vial and sampling loop prior to column transfer.

and through advanced pressure control in both the vial and sampling loop prior to column transfer. Efficient heating of the sample path, which protects against the risk of high boiling solvent contamination and supports the robustness of the system .

. A scalable and compact design to maximize valuable bench space and meet evolving throughput requirements.

Laboratories that need to comply with stringent regulatory requirements can benefit from the complete integration of the TriPlus 500 Gas Chromatography Headspace Autosampler with the Thermo Scientific Chromeleon Chromatography Data System (CDS) software, which is designed with the necessary functionality to achieve full compliance and adherence to data quality guidelines (USP<1058>) as well as 21 CFR Part 11 for data integrity and traceability. This combination provides dedicated tools for automatic reporting and system suitability testing to help organizations meet with the latest standards and streamline their validation procedures.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

