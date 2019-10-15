New automatic espresso machines from Philips offer an easier way to make café-style coffees at home

"There is a growing desire among coffee lovers for quality beverages made from freshly ground beans at home," says Lesley McIntosh, Director of Domestic Appliances for Philips Personal Health North America. "Philips' new portfolio of automatic espresso machines is specially designed to craft five favorite café-style drinks. Using unique LatteGo technology to provide delicious milk froth and the easiest clean-up ever, users experience hassle-free, exquisite taste."

The intuitive touch interface offers five different beverages, including coffee, espresso, Americano, cappuccino and latte macchiato. For an even more personalized coffee experience, aroma strength and quantity of both coffee and milk can be adjusted with the MyCoffee Choice feature.

The new patented LatteGo milk system, available in select models, is the fastest-to-clean milk system everi, creating silky smooth milk foam and leaving no milk residue after every cup. LatteGo is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds for effortless froth to top milk-based beverages. Clean up is also a breeze with dishwasher-safe equipment so more time is spent enjoying coffee and less time cleaning residue.

Philips' durable ceramic burr grinders extract maximum flavor from coffee beans without overheating or burning, delivering exceptional taste for up to 20,000 cups. The patented AquaClean filter delivers crystal clear water and prevents the need to descale for, up to 5,000 cupsii.

Philips espresso machines are available in various models and finishes on Philips.com, starting at the suggested retail price of $549. Philips 3200 Series with LatteGo is available in silver exclusively at Williams Sonoma, starting at the suggested retail price of $849.

i Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Fully Automatic Espresso Machines (2017)

ii Actual number of cups depends on the coffee varieties selected coffee varieties, and the user's rinsing and cleaning patterns.

