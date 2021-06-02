New AutoResolve Stops Noise Disturbances 67% Faster for Short-Term Rental Hosts

DALLAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NoiseAware, the global leader in smart noise measurement, has joined forces with Futurestay, the Operating System for Short-Term Rentals™, to provide automated guest messaging to AutoResolve noise issues, empowering hosts with a solution to prevent neighborhood disturbances.

Futurestay's end-to-end property management platform automates distribution, direct bookings and guest communications. It now expands to include instant, automated detection and resolution of excessive noise without any effort or time spent by the host. NoiseAware automated intervention stops noise events 67% faster than manual intervention, on average.1 Hosts gain valuable time back to focus on other facets of their business.

Short-term rental travel has rebounded in summer 2021, already surpassing occupancy levels of 2019 according to AirDNA2. Many small-to-medium sized hosts and property managers rely on automated, remote resolutions to resolve issues within their properties while they focus on bookings and guest support. They now have the option to add automated noise resolution to their toolkit.

NoiseAware resolves 95% of noise disturbances remotely with its automated intervention protocol, reducing the risk for property damage and community disruption. NoiseAware's service is privacy-safe, measuring decibel levels rather than conversations or guest activity.

"NoiseAware leads the industry with full-service support for enterprise property managers, and our partnership with Futurestay allows us to provide that same standard of service to smaller property managers and even single-property hosts," said Andrew Schulz, NoiseAware CEO. "AutoResolve provides busy hosts with a 'set it and forget it' solution to reduce the work and worry of ensuring their property is safeguarded against unruly behavior."

"With the power of NoiseAware and the automation of Futurestay, hosts can mitigate noise issues and reduce risk even while they're sleeping," said S. Philip Kennard, Co-founder and CEO of Futurestay. "Our partnership brings this industry a step closer to solving all core needs for managers within a single, seamless Operating System."

For a limited time, the companies are offering three free months of service to new customers who would like to try with no additional obligation. In addition, NoiseAware is offering free sensors to all Futurestay customers. More information on signing up for the service found here: https://info.noiseaware.io/autoresolve-noise-disturbances-with-noiseaware-and-futurestay.

About NoiseAware

NoiseAware helps keep neighbors happy and property owners profitable by solving the number one cause of rental property damage – noise. Privacy-safe smart noise monitoring saves short-term rental property managers and hotel operators time and money, allowing them to maximize guest revenue and minimize hassle and expense. The company has protected more than one million stays and has helped short-term rental homeowners and managers save $105 million in lost rental revenue due to noise disturbances. NoiseAware helps create responsible guests, good neighbors, and community harmony. To learn more visit www.noiseaware.com.

About Futurestay

Futurestay is the Operating System for Short-Term Rentals™, empowering thousands of small property management businesses in over 120 countries to thrive in the complex hospitality industry. Futurestay OS™ gives Independent managers a roadmap for success, automating distribution on leading channels, growing direct bookings and optimizing revenues. Winner of numerous innovation awards, Futurestay is on an industry changing mission to bring a simple, seamless Operating System to every Independent short-term rental manager. To learn more visit www.futurestay.com.

