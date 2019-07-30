New Avian™ Bath Collection from Danze® by Gerber Delivers Contemporary Luxury and Sophisticated Design

The Avian Collection features 36 SKUs in total, including single-handle and two-handle lavatory faucets, Roman tub, and tub & shower configurations. The collection is available in three finishes - Chrome, Brushed Nickel, and Satin Black. The tub and shower trim kits are fully compatible with the powerful Gerber® Treysta™ valve, Gerber's latest innovation in valve technology, and coordinate seamlessly with other accessories to customize your shower experience.

"The collection's clean lines and crisp edges were inspired by the minimalist aesthetic of today's design trends and consumer desires for modern bath collections," says Tony Favilla, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures. "And while the style may be minimal, the performance is anything but!"

Avian lavatory faucets feature a durable ceramic disc valve that create s a tight seal to prevent drips and allow s the handle to turn with ease, and laminar flow for a clear, low-splash water stream. Engineered for superior durability, the Avian collection delivers eye-catching impact to any bathroom project and the endurance to perform for many years to come.

The full collection is now available for pre-order, shipping in August. For more information, please visit www.danze.com.

About Danze® by Gerber

Danze® by Gerber is known in the kitchen and bath industry as a leader in product design and beautiful styling, with a portfolio that includes a range of kitchen and bath faucets, bath accessories and shower systems. Twenty years ago, the Danze brand joined the Gerber Plumbing Fixtures portfolio, bringing with it dozens of fixtures in a range of durable finishes. The marriage of Danze style with Gerber engineering creates the perfect blend of handcrafted, trusted performance on the inside and beautiful design on the outside.

The Gerber portfolio of brands offers complete commercial and residential kitchen and bath plumbing product lines. Founded by Max Gerber in 1932 in Chicago, Gerber maintains its commitment to providing dependable products and service to plumbing partners throughout North America. The Gerber product line includes nearly 900 residential and commercial kitchen and bathroom plumbing fixture and fitting products and is known for innovative endurance.

