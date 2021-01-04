New Avon Company Announces Corporate Name Change to The Avon Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Avon Company, the iconic beauty brand and direct sales pioneer, announced today that it is changing its corporate name to The Avon Company. The name change reflects Avon's unique and singular history as America's first and leading social selling beauty company.

"Our name has changed to more clearly represent our vision and provide a more independent front as we continue to grow and build upon the business," said The Avon Company CEO Paul Yi. "It better captures Avon's diverse array of brand and product offerings such as belif, Mission Luxereve, CHI, Physiogel, and Daily Essentials home products."

The new name is effective immediately and kicks off Avon's 135th year in business. The former name was a by-product of corporate restructuring and will be officially retired.

Over the past year, Avon has unveiled multiple new brands, cross-brand partnerships and product offerings into the Avon portfolio that harness top innovation, science and technology. In 2021, Avon will continue to introduce cutting-edge products and carry on the proud history of empowering women through economic opportunity and entrepreneurship.

ABOUT THE AVON COMPANY

The Avon Company is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Skin So Soft, belif, CHI, and The Face Shop, as well as home essentials, fashion and accessories. Avon has a 135-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $800 million to breast cancer and other important causes. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avon.com .

